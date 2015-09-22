A team of anonymous, independent judges visited every room at the show to pick winners from a shortlist of three in each of the five categories.
Laurence Armstrong, chairman of the Clarity Alliance, says: "We are very proud to have once again been able to recognise the hard work put in by the exhibitors through our 'Best of Show' awards."
The winners and nominations were as follows:
Best demonstration
Winner: Mike Valentine
Nominated: Queen demo
Nominated: Entotem
Most innovative room
Winner: Townshend Audio
Nominated: Devialet
Nominated: Kog Audio - Melco
Best presented room
Winner: Devialet
Nominated: Queen demo
Nominated: Audio Emotion
Best stand in open areas
Winner: Harman Audio
Nominated: High End Headphones
Nominated: Snugs
Overall Best of Show
Winner: dCS
Nominated: Hi-Fi Hangar
Nominated: Queen demo
Nominated: Devialet
Members of Clarity Alliance also took the opportunity to display their latest products in the special Clarity Showcase, with companies such as Entotem, GIK Acoustics, Mitchell and Johnson, Cabasse, Heed Audio, Kleio and Parasound taking part.
And the highlight of the event was undoubtedly the exclusive UK preview of Queen: The Studio Collection on vinyl, involving playback of the 18-disc vinyl box set on a pair of PMC MB2 XBD-A speakers as used at Abbey Road Studios.