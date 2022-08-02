Chromecast with Google TV is back down to just $40

Google's Chromecast is one of the major media streamers out there, folding almost all aspects of the Google ecosystem into a single device, and now you can grab one at the lowest price we've seen: just $40 on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

Regardless of what you're streaming, a Chromecast can handle it. We gave it five-stars in our Google Chromecast with Google TV review, praising its excellent HDR picture, great Dolby Atmos and Vision support, and how many apps were available. If you need a streaming dongle, check out the Chromecast with Google TV.

Media streamers are a dime-a-dozen nowadays, but even still, there are a few products that rise above the rest, like Roku streamers, Fire TV streamers, and, of course, the Chromecast with Google TV. These devices share a number of features so which one you pick really depends on the ecosystem you want to slot into. With Chromecast, you'll have easy integration with all things Google.

This means on top of accessing all your favorite apps, you can easily use all your favorite Google services right there on Chromecast. Plus, Chromecast does have great HDR image quality alongside convenient Dolby Atmos and Vision support, which isn't always guaranteed with a media streamer. If you find yourself more in the Google camp over Roku or Amazon, Chromecastwith Google TV will be a great fit.

While every streamer has big apps like Netflix or Prime Video, Chromecast goes beyond this with its app library, offering up a staggering list of over 6500 apps to download and use. This means that, realistically, anything you want to do or watch or listen to on your Chromecast can probably be streamed directly to it with an app you can download in just a couple of seconds.

If you're in the market for a new media streamer but don't want to pay full price, check out the Chromecast with Google TV. This is a multi-talented, five-star media streamer we love at What Hi-Fi?, and we think you'll be a big fan too.

