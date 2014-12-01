The new SCM40A incorporates ATC's soft dome dual-suspension SH25-76 tweeter, along with the company's 75mm soft dome mid-range and a 164mm short coil/long gap bass unit.

Meanwhile, its drivers will be powered by a proprietary ATC tri-amplifier pack that is an upgrade on the version you can find used in the existing Pro SCM25 monitor.

MORE: ATC SCM40 review

The SH25-76 tweeter incorporates a dual suspension system that's designed to "suppress" rocking modes, while the neodymium magnet comes with a black heat-treated top plate.

ATC's 75mm mid-range dome is the latest edition of the SM 75-150 that first launched in 1976, with a hand-doped acrylic diaphragm and dual suspension system among its features.

A hand-coated carbon-paper diaphragm is used in the 164mm bass driver, which is powered by an "under-hung" motor and features a "massive, optimised magnet assembly" too.

MORE: Read all our ATC reviews and news

Elsewhere, the SCM40A sports an on-board MOSFET class AB three-channel amplifier that comes with ATC's Grounded Source output stage to deliver 25W to the high-frequency driver.

It also delivers 60W to the mid-range and 150W to the bass driver – all of which results in a total of 235W of continuous power. Input is via balanced XLR.

In terms of its design, the speaker incorporates a curved cabinet construction that has been braced and laminated. Due to cost £6280 per pair, the SCM40A comes in real cherry or black ash finishes.

MORE: Awards 2014 – Best stereo speakers

MORE: CES 2015 - what to expect