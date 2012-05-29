Sky Go has added British Eurosport to its selection of channels, in time for coverage of the French Open, Tour de France and Le Mans.

The channel, which is the UK arm of Eurosport, joins Sky Sports 1, 2, 3 and 4, Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports News and ESPN.

You need to have the Sky Entertainment Extra pack in order to watch the sports channels on Sky Go, which is then a free app.

Sky Go works on iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch, laptops, selected HTC and Samsung smartphones and the Xbox.

As well as sports content, you can watch movies, news and entertainment channels, depending on your Sky subscription.

Sky Go has continues to increase in popularity according to Sky with over a quarter of a million people choosing to watch the Manchester United vs. Manchester City derby game last month on the portable app.

