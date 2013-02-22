Launched at the Bristol Sound & Vision show, which opens today, is the £800 Optoma HD25 3D projector, the latest addition to the company's range.

The 1080p projector has 2000 ANSI lumens brightness and 20,000:1 contrast ratio with new Dynamic Black and BrilliantColor technologies.

Inputs extend to two HDMI, two VGA, component and composite video, plus audio inputs for the projector's built-in speakers.

The £800 price includes one pair of 3D glasses, but at the show you can buy that package for £750, or the projector and two pairs of glasses for £800.

Optoma will be demonstrating the projector in room 314.

