The handset will be available to purchase exclusively from the Porsche Design shop-in-shop at Harrods between 25th September and 2nd October. But it might be worth noting its £1400 price tag before pulling out your credit card.

It's the third smartphone collaboration between Porsche Design and BlackBerry, with the P'9983 featuring premium materials such as sapphire glass for the camera lens and forged stainless steel for the Porsche Design floating logo and chassis.

The 3.1in touch display comes with a 720 x 720 resolution and 24-bit colour depth, while a wide range of audio and video formats are supported. The handset is capable of 1080p HD video recording from its 8MP rear-facing camera.

Under the cover, you'll find a dual-core 1.5GHz processor and 2GB Ram, as well as 64GB of flash memory. It runs on the BlackBerry 10 operating system and also comes with Bluetooth 4.0 and wi-fi connectivity, plus NFC technology.

Juergen Gessler, CEO of Porsche Design Group, said: "Yet again, the collaboration with BlackBerry has led to a product that blends style and functionality to provide a true luxury experience."

