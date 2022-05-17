Big sale on Amazon Fire TV devices

Amazon's Fire TV streamers are having a massive sale right now with big savings on every major Fire TV device. Grab a Fire TV Stick Lite for 33% off, a Fire TV Stick 4K for 30% off, or even a Fire Stick TV Cube for a staggering 42% off at just $70 down from $120.

Here at What Hi-Fi? we gave the Fire TV Stick 4K and the Fire TV Cube five-stars in our reviews, while we also discovered that the Fire TV Stick Lite is a great streamer in a pinch if you don't want to break the bank or care about controlling your entire home theatre setup with a single remote.

Amazon Fire TV devices sale

Fire TV Stick Lite: $30 $20 at Amazon (save $10)

The cheapest Fire TV device out there is perfect for anybody looking to introduce some basic smart functionality to their TV. The Fire TV Stick Lite has all the familiar features you'd expect from a streaming stick at the low, low price of $20.

Fire TV Stick 4K: $50 $35 at Amazon (save $15)

The Fire TV Stick 4K is our all-around favorite Fire TV Stick streamer, bringing all the familiar features you already know and love on top of 4K and Dolby Vision support to offer up the best picture quality of the Fire TV Stick line.

Fire TV Cube: $120 $70 at Amazon (save $50)

Amazon's Fire TV Cube packs in the excellent video quality of the Fire TV Stick 4K alongside robust Alexa support and more powerful hardware to make navigation even smoother and more responsive.

Amazon's Fire TV line is an excellent suite of streaming devices that can give any TV access to the familiar spread of services and apps most of us have come to rely on, including Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+, Peacock, Hulu, Paramount+, ESPN, and more. Whether it's the low-cost Fire TV Stick Lite or the premium Fire TV Cube, you'll be able to watch whatever you'd like with Fire TV.

If you're just looking for an entry-level Fire TV device to bring an older TV that doesn't get all that much use back to life, the $20 Fire TV Stick Lite can get that job done easily without bothering to support features you won't even need, like 4K or Dolby Vision support, that bring up the price. If you want a great all-around Fire TV Stick that can offer up excellent video quality in high resolutions, check out the $35 Fire TV Stick 4K, which we gave five-stars in our review.

The most powerful Fire TV device, and the one currently enjoying the biggest sale, is the Fire TV Cube, which packs in the great video quality of the Fire TV Stick 4K alongside some more powerful hardware and a robust Alexa integration that allows you to control your TV almost entirely hands-free. We also gave the Fire TV Cube five-stars in our review, impressed by how well the voice control functionality worked.

A streamer like the Apple TV 4K might offer up a better picture, but Amazon's Fire TV line has an excellent set of features, great video quality, and even Alexa integration that makes finding what you want to watch easy. If you're in the market for a streaming device, check out this massive Fire TV sale while you can.

