This week Q Acoustics stepped away from the affordable end of the market with the launch of its Concept 500 speakers, Netflix added offline viewing to its Android and iOS apps and Monitor Audio announced the acquisition of fellow British hi-fi company, Roksan.

And we had reviews of Amazon's updated Prime Video streaming service, the Pathos In The Groove phono amp and Burmester's 099/956 Mk2 pre/power combo, amongst others.

MORE: The 10 most popular reviews on What Hi-Fi?

News

Q Acoustics announces high-end Concept 500 speakers

Q Acoustics is wading into the high-end speaker market with the Concept 500.

The new speakers sport two new mid/bass drivers, cabinets designed to improve the speaker's sound, and a look that remains distinctively Q Acoustics.

The Concept 500 speakers are priced at £3600 per pair and are due to go on sale in February 2017.

MORE: Q Acoustics announces high-end Concept 500 speakers

Netflix update adds offline viewing (but not for everything)

Netflix has added offline functionality to its iOS and Android apps.

That means you can download films and TV programmes and watch them later - though it comes with a caveat. Like Amazon Prime, not all titles are available to download.

So you can watch the Netflix Original Series on the go but you're less likely to be able to watch Marvel's Avengers Assemble.

MORE: Netflix update adds offline viewing (but not for everything)

Monitor Audio acquires Roksan Audio

Monitor Audio announced this week that it would be buying Roksan.

Chiefly known for its CD players, stereo amps and turntables, Roksan's current staff will join Monitor Audio, but Roksan will continue to trade under its own brand name.

Hopefully this union of two well-known names in British hi-fi will result in even better products.

MORE: Monitor Audio acquires Roksan Audio

More news

Sky's new mobile service wants to get you watching more TV

YouTube adds 4K support to its 360-degree videos

iPhone 8 could have curved OLED screen with a higher resolution than the Samsung Galaxy S8

BumpOut is a motorised speaker you can stick to anything

Sony launches Limited Edition Final Fantasy XV-themed Walkman, speaker and headphones

Beyerdynamic's new headphones aim for hi-res audio

Virgin announces V6 4K TV box for January 2017

Amazon's next Alexa speaker to have touchscreen and better speakers

Devialet raises €100m for further development and expansion

Meters Music brings pro audio to punters (and VU meters to headphones)

B&O Play announces new H9 wireless headphones

Arcam slashes prices of Solo music and movie systems

Marantz reveals more details on 10 Series reference range

Features

Apple Music vs Spotify – which is better?

9 Christmas gift ideas for film fans

The 26 best 4K TV shows, films and sport to watch this Christmas

Best turntable deals 2016

Christmas Gift Guide 2016: 83 of the best tech gift ideas

9 gift ideas for music fans

Reviews

"Amazon Prime Instant Video has undoubtedly matured as a video streaming service"

Amazon Prime Instant Video

Amazon's video offering initially stumbled out of the gate, confusing its users with labyrinthine interfaces and a content offering that was lacking in comparison to its main rival, Netflix.

No more. Prime Video has upped its game offering plenty of titles in both HD and 4K and often getting newer releases ahead of Netflix.

Interface niggles still arise and device support is not as wide as Netflix, but there's no doubt its now an excellent streaming video service.

Read the full Amazon Prime Instant Video review

"There’s plenty of punch, plus the ability to track tricky rhythm tracks with determination"

Pathos In The Groove

To make a great phono stage, it needs to fulfil a number of things. Low levels of noise, easy cartridge-matching and great sound – the Pathos does that in some style.

The sound is a refined, insightful and ultimately entertaining one that sounds well and truly like its from the Pathos family.

So long as you have a very talented (and expensive) turntable, you'll be able to get a lot out of this phono amp.

Read the full Pathos In The Groove review

"We’ve come to expect certain things from Burmester products. The 099/956 Mk2 pre/power combination conforms to type"

Burmester 099/956 Mk2

Burmester never do things on the cheap, but then if it's this good, why complain?

The company's latest high-end pre/power amp offers a smooth, insightful, agile sound, with impressive dynamics.

Others may have the last word in resolution and transparency, but if you want to make the most of your music collection (and have a wedge of cash), the 099/956 combo deserves to be heard.

Read the full Burmester 099/956 Mk2 review

More reviews

Virgin TV 4K V6 hands-on review

Philips SHB8750NC

Bose SoundTouch 300