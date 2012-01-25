Aquavision has introduced a new range of waterproof televisions and a two-year warranty on all new products ahead of ISE 2012.

At next week’s ISE show in Amsterdam, Aquavision will exhibiti its new hi-end Series 4 range, available in four sizes – 19in, 26in, 32in and 40in – with the latter three being Full HD and all sizes featuring RS232 connection and infra-red codes to integrate with most home automation systems.

Like Aquavision’s existing LCD TVs, the Series 4 TVs are suitable to install in bathrooms, showers and wet rooms and are manufactured with heated screens to avoid misting up.

All new TVs will also come with a standard two-year in-home warranty, along with an optional extended five-year warranty.

“We believe we are the first waterproof television company to offer our customers a ‘two year in-home warranty’ as standard and will continue to introduce new innovations such as these during the coming year,” says Richard Henton, managing director of Aquavision.

Other new additions to Aquavision are its Frameless and Framed ranges. The Frameless range is designed for bathroom retailers, hotels and new-build markets, while the new Framed range offers a range of frames to surround the MirrorVision screen so that the TV, when turned off, can be seen as a traditional mirror.

Aquavision is also offering a 65in Series 4 TV by special order, as well as a bespoke solution where the waterproof television can be displayed behind a MirrorVision or fully mirrored glass to create a mirror wall effect.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook