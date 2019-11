In turn, 41 million people use the Nintendo DS and DSi to play games and some 18 million Americans use Sony's PSP.

The data, from Newzoo, shows the percentage of players paying for games is higher on the Nintendo, at around 67%, compared to 45% on the iPhone/iPod Touch and 32% on the iPad.

The UK market sees Nintendo still out in front, with 8 million iOS (Apple) gamers compared to 13 million DS/DSi gamers and 4.5 million PSP gamers.

