Selected by the iTunes UK editorial team in London, the winners have been picked from the thousands of singles and albums released on iTunes in 2009. They are:

iTunes Best Album 2009: "The Invisible" – The Invisible

iTunes Best Song 2009: "In For The Kill" – La Roux



The best-selling albums, songs, videos, films, TV shows and apps of the year are also revealed today on the iTunes Store:



Music

Albums:

1. Kings of Leon "Only By The Night"

2. Lily Allen "It's Not Me, It's You"

3. Lady GaGa "The Fame"

4. The Prodigy "Invaders Must Die"

5. Florence + The Machine "Lungs"

6. Beyonce "I Am.Sasha Fierce"

7. Kasabian "West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum"

8. Michael Jackson "Number Ones"

9. Black Eyed Peas "The E.N.D. (The Energy Never Dies)"

10. The Script "The Script"



Songs:

1. Black Eyed Peas "I Gotta Feeling"

2. Lady GaGa "Poker Face"

3. Colby O'Donis/Lady GaGa "Just Dance"

4. Black Eyed Peas "Boom Boom Pow"

5. Cheryl Cole "Fight For This Love"

6. La Roux "In For The Kill"

7. Tinchy Stryder "Number 1"

8. Alexandra Burke "Bad Boys (feat. Flo Rida)"

9. Lily Allen "The Fear"

10. Kings Of Leon "Use Somebody"



Videos:

1. Michael Jackson "Thriller"

2. Lady GaGa "Poker Face"

3. Beyonce "Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)"

4. Taylor Swift "Love Story"

5. Lily Allen "The Fear"



Movies:



1. Quantum Of Solace

2. Yes Man

3. Watchmen

4. Role Models

5. Slumdog Millionaire

6. Marley & Me

7. Gran Torino

8. Star Trek

9. RocknRolla

10. Angels & Demons



TV shows:

1. Eastbound & Down, Season 1 (Comedy )

2. The Red Riding Trilogy (Drama)

3. Life, Series 1 (Non-Fiction)

4. FlashForward, Season 1 (Sci-Fi and Fantasy)

5. Wallace and Gromit: The Complete Series (Animation)

6. Ben 10: Alien Force, Season 2 (Kids)

7. Skins, Series 3 (Teens)

8. Monty Python, Series 1 (Classic)





Apps (Biggest Grossing):

1. CoPilot Live UK & Ireland (ALK Technologies)

2. TomTom UK & Ireland (Tom Tom International BV)

3. The Sims 3 (BV)

4. National Rail Enquiries (Agant)

5. Tom Tom Western Europe (Tom Tom International BV)

6. Scrabble (Electronic Arts Nederland BV)

7. WORMS (Team 17 Software)

8. Sonic The Hedgehog (SEGA)

9. MobileNavigator British Isles (NAVIGON AG)

10. Need For Speed Undercover (Electronic Arts Nederland BV)

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter