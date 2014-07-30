The Bush LE-39GBP-A is the budget 4K TV coming in at under £500 and we've put it to the test to see if its low price tag is an invitation to add it to your shortlist... or an indication you should look elsewhere.

We won't leave you hanging if you are on the hunt for a Ultra HD set though; we've brought together five models that'll set you back just over £2,000 to prove that 4K isn't necessarily an unaffordable fantasy.

MORE: Ultra HD 4K TV – reviews, news and everything you need to know

But, of course, that's not all. This month's Supertest has seven pairs of headphones put in the spotlight – we all want to eke as much out of the listening experience as possible; which ones will be must-haves?

A combination of over-ear and on-ear, these seven pairs start from £250 and no stone is left unturned in the search for the cans that represent best value for money, should you be looking for a decent pair.

MORE: Best headphones to buy in 2014

Earlier this year, we took a look at several new soundbases and now the time has come for round two. It pits a five-star Canton effort against three new entrants to the market, and we want to know which is best.

Elsewhere, we test efforts from Denon, Onkyo, Pioneer, Sony and Yamaha as we embark on a search to find out the feature-packed AV receiver that's making the most waves at the sweet spot of £500.

And there can be no disputing the fact that your hi-fi kit needs support. But a pair of stands and a rack can also improve your system's sound, so we round up some of the best that are currently on the market.

MORE: Read all our latest product reviews

Not forgetting our regular monthly features, with Insider investigating what Dolby Atmos in the home may mean for your home cinema and Playlist casting its eye over all the latest film, music and game releases.

Our Temptations will do their utmost to part you from your cash, including some superb floorstanders from ProAc. And there's a trip back down memory lane with That Was Then with a 1990s home cinema amp.

We don't want to give too much away, however. For all this and much more, take a little trip to your local newsagent and pick up your September copy. Alternatively, you can also purchase a digital copy online

• Those of you who subscribe to the online version of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision will have noticed a problem with Zinio last month that delayed publication. The issue has now been resolved and you should receive the September digital edition as normal.

MORE: Subscribe to What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision online