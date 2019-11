We liked Merlin's three-pin Tarantula so much we gave it an Award – and its reassuring to see that its figure-of-eight version has the same qualities.



This mains lead gave our reference setup a natural colour palette and a smooth, supple grasp of motion, even during taxing scenes.



It's no slouch with sonics either, and its wide sound is bang on, although top-end finesse could've been better.



The Tarantula offers the most bang for your buck.

