JVC HA-FXC51 review

Good finish and sound but the treble is problematic Tested at £30

Our Verdict

Lots to like in terms of finish and sound, but problematic treble scuppers their chances

For

  • Comfortable
  • musical

Against

  • Treble frequencies problematic

Intriguingly shaped and blessed with a comfortable in-ear fit, the JVC FXC51s feel well worth the asking price.

With one caveat, these are quite nicely balanced and detailed. Presentation is (mostly) natural and enjoyably musical, and they handle rhythm and timing well.

Low frequencies enjoy presence and solidity, and the midrange is open and revealing enough to make the most of a vocalist.

It’s the top-end reproduction that spoils the party. Far too keen, much too thin and tiresomely prone to rattle and glare, treble frequencies are never less than prominent – and crassly upfront on occasion.

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.jvc.co.uk
Brand NameJVC
Product TypeEarphone
ManufacturerVictor Company of Japan, Limited
Manufacturer Part NumberHA-FXC51-R
Product NameJVC HA-FXC51
Product ModelHA-FXC51

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response10 Hz
Connector PlatingGold Plated
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance16 Ohm
Cable Length1.20 m
Maximum Frequency Response24 kHz

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignEarbud
Earpiece TypeBinaural
Driver Size5.80 mm

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorIn-ear
Weight Approximate4.4 g
ColourRed

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone