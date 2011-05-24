This German brand is a new one to our test rooms. Hi-Con’s HIA C2C2-0075 feels like a solid piece of kit that’s designed to last.
There’s decent detailing here – it’s capable of picking out subtlety from Goldfrapp’s loping Cologne Cerrone Houdini, and while it’s a touch insubstantial sounding, it’s quite tonally even.
When it comes to dynamics, we’d like more attack from the Hi-Con, although it’s capable enough.
The same applies to its coherence, with the sound appearing cluttered at times.
