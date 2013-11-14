Fine if you’re after features, but the picture quality is average

We like low prices and extra features in a TV, and good performance always helps. The last few Finlux TVs we’ve tested have been pretty good in those areas, too.

No pressure for this Finlux 24F6030s, then…

Finlux 24F6030S

Design

As we examine the spec sheet, first impressions are good. £170 certainly makes this 24in set a cheap TV, especially when it has a built-in DVD player. It also has two HDMI ports, as well as a VGA input for use as a computer monitor.

Meanwhile, a PVR mode lets you record or skip around live TV if you plug in a USB stick of 8GB or more. Not bad.

It even looks quite nice, as far as tiny TVs go. There’s a subtle faux-metallic effect that’s a bit more interesting than the usual glossy plastic. Performance? It’s… all right.

Picture quality

Finlux 24F6030S

After putting the Finlux through our standard optimisation tests, we flick to the Freeview tuner and watch Jeremy Kyle scream at people. Whites look a bit yellow. And not the kind of yellow that implies liver damage: there’s just a yellowish tint to everything.

There’s no way around it, either. You can adjust the picture’s level of saturation, but not the tint. We set the colour temperature to ‘cool’, but even that wasn’t quite enough.

The next issue is a weakness of contrast. The dynamic range isn’t very good, and blacks looked grey no matter what we did in the settings. The picture is also softer than we’d like, although we wouldn’t go so far as to call it blurry.

Switching to DVD, things improve dramatically. The contrast is still an issue, but it’s much better. We watched a bit of Batman Begins, and the Dark Knight looked appropriately gloomy.

Finlux 24F6030S

Detail levels are good, with a decent sense of texture to costumes. The picture is still a little soft, but it’s a step up from the tuner. The yellowish tint persists, however, and we were hesitant about watching our favourite penguin documentary.

As is the case with many TV/DVD combi units, the built-in DVD player isn’t as accomplished as a standalone one – we found our dedicated disc spinner put out a cleaner, sharper picture. The different isn’t huge, though.

HD pictures

Time for a Blu-ray, and we find the Finlux is more competent at handling high-definition material. Absolute detail looks better: edges are more clearly etched, and look less soft. Sadly, the picture still has that yellow tint, and Thor’s red cape looks a little orange.

When it comes to sound, we don’t expect much from flat-screen TVs – especially tiny ones. Even with that in mind, this TV sounds quite poor. It’s thin and harsh, and we’ve heard a bigger sound come from some of its smaller rivals.

Verdict

A mixed bag, then. We like the price and features, and at times we’re even impressed with the picture. Overall, though, it’s a little too flawed for us to heartily recommend.

