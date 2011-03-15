The Equinux Tizi, like the Q2 is one of those rare products that’s both clever and simple. Extend the dinky little device’s aerial and turn it on and it will receive Freeview TV broadcasts that it then transmits via wi-fi.



Connect your iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch (only one at a time, though) to the dedicated network, open the free tizi.tv app, and you’re all set: TV from anywhere.



Actually, we found that it needed quite a strong aerial signal to run smoothly, so ‘anywhere’ isn’t entirely accurate, but it it’s not far off.



Intuitive and fun to use

The interface is great, especially on an iPad: in portrait mode your screen is divided between the picture and an EPG, while in landscape the picture fills to fit but lets you swipe left and right to change channels.



You can even record content to watch later.



The picture is impressively clean, bright and colourful, and although there’s some motion smear and a little softness, it makes for a fine watch.



The problem is that price: under £100 and it would be a no-brainer, but at £150 you’ve got to be very keen indeed.

