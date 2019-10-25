The best PS4 deals 2019: the cheapest PS4 bundles ahead of Black Friday

The PS5 is due to be released in 2020, so now could be the perfect time to bag yourself a fantastic deal on the PS4 and PS4 Pro.

Keep a particular eye out for PS4 bundles - the console plus some games or an extra controller – and you might find you can save even more money than you would buying the items individually. Whether you're a fan of Red Dead Redemption 2, FIFA 20, Spider-Man or God of War, chances are there's a PS4 bundle featuring your favourite games.

Now, let's get down to business. Here are the best PS4 deals, discounts and bargains available right now. Plus, with Black Friday deals only just around the corner, there's never been a better time to get a new console...

Best PS4 deals 2019

Sony's best-selling games console offers HDR support and a vast catalogue of titles including PS4 exclusives such as God of War and Spider-Man. Gaming might be its strong suit, but it also offers neat integration of catch-up TV and endless entertainment via a plethora of apps for various streaming services.

Sony PS4 Console 500GB Jet Black £249.99 £219.18 Aside from its excellent gaming offering, the PS4 is a great entertainment hub. Grab this superb deal at Amazon and it'll soon be taking centre stage in your living room and your AV system.View Deal

Best PS4 Pro deals 2019

Sony's latest console, the PS4 Pro, offers 4K HDR gaming and 4K content when streaming from Netflix and YouTube. It leverages Sony's epic catalogue of games to great effect, so you'll be spoilt for choice when it comes to titles.

Sony PS4 Pro Console 1TB £349.99 £309.95 The PS4 Pro delivers far more detail thanks to 4K HDR quality resolution, Netflix streaming and faster frame rates. Grab one at this eye-catching price while you can – stocks may not last.



View Deal

Sony PS4 Pro Console 1TB £349.99 £342.69 This PS4 Pro deal is a no-brainer, especially for Amazon Prime subscribers who'll be able to nab free shipping as well as some superb savings.

View Deal

Sony PS4 Pro 1TB with Fortnite and The Division 2 £349 at Argos This deal will you get a PS4 Pro 1TB console, Fortnite Neo Versa and a free copy of The Division 2, the superb new Tom Clancy shooter. Fantastic bang for buck - quite literally.

Sony PS4 Pro 1TB with FIFA 20 for £343 at Amazon This tempting bundle includes the range-topping 1TB PS4 Pro console, a DualShock 4 Wireless Controller and arguably the biggest sports release of 2019, FIFA 20.