Quick! Nintendo Switch bundle back in stock at Amazon for Black Friday

The Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite are two of the most popular consoles among gamers. Prefer nostalgic family fun to bloody-thirsty shoot 'em ups? The Nintendo Switch is the games console for you. And it's back in stock at Amazon!

It more than makes up for a lack of raw power and 4K graphics with an awesome selection of games, including exclusive smash hits such as Mario Kart and The Legend of Zelda.

Unlike the PS4 and Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch doubles as a portable console. Slot the tablet-sized screen into the controller, and you can take Super Smash Bros, Donkey Kong and Animal Crossing wherever you go.

Ready to have some fun with this brilliant, family-friendly console? Here are the best Nintendo Switch deals live right now...

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals

Nintendo Switch (Red/Blue) $299 at Amazon

With many of us choosing to stay at home, there's huge demand for the Nintendo Switch and just tracking down stock can be a challenge. Luckily, Amazon has some stock right now for Black Friday. This Nintendo Switch bundle comes with Neon Blue & Neon Red Joy-Con™ + Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe.View Deal

Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite bundle deals

The biggest savings are to be found when you buy a console with a game or two and/or other accessories in what's known as a 'bundle'...

Nintendo Switch Lite with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $319 at Walmart

Mario Kart bundles are extremely rare these days, but we've tracked one down at Walmart. You get a Switch Lite console in grey, plus a sought-after copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. They're currently in stock – but we can't say for how long.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite with Animal Crossing $259.98 at Best Buy

Get the Nintendo Switch Lite in the colour of your choice plus the bestselling game Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which sees you convert an island into your own private paradise.View Deal

