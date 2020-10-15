Best tablet deals 2020: early Black Friday deals on iPads, Fire tablets

The best tablet deals are coming thick and fast as consumers start to splash the cash ahead of the holiday season. To make life easy, we've scoured the web and found the cheapest tablets – including iPad, Fire HD, Galaxy Tab and Microsoft Surface.
But before you whip out your wallet, here's a quick primer...
iPads aren't the cheapest but they're synonymous with tablets for good reason. They offer high-quality displays, good sound and Apple's intuitive iOS software. On a tighter budget or want a kids tablet? Check out Amazon's Fire tablets. These nicely-priced models offer decent screens and plenty of entertainment, although you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to make the most of them.
Samsung offers classy Android tablets for work and play, and its top-of-the-range models rival the iPad Pro. Heavy gamer or business user? You should consider Microsoft's high-end Windows-powered tablets, which boast ultra-fast processors and impressive displays.
Right, time for some savings. You'll find our hand-picked tablet deals below. And with Black Friday and Cyber Monday looming large, we'll be keeping an even keener eye on prices.
Top 5 tablet deals
- Save $50: Apple iPad Mini (2019)
$399$349
- Save $150: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 256GB $729.99 $579.99
- $300 off: Microsoft Surface Pro X 256GB
$1299$999
- Free AirPods: with an eligible iPad at Apple
- $50 off: Apple iPad Pro 12.9in 128GB
$999$949
Apple iPad deals
Apple iPad Mini (2019) Space Grey $
399 $349 at Amazon
Ahead of Prime Day Amazon is offering a substantial $50 off the newest iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) in Space Grey, Silver or Rose Gold. Need more storage? Amazon has also slashed the Mini (Wi-Fi, 256GB) from $549 to just $489.View Deal
Apple iPad 10.2 128GB wi-fi
$429 $399 at Amazon
You can score $30 off new eighth generation iPad ahead of Black Friday. No other tablet can match the spec – 10-hour battery life, 10.2-inch Retina screen, A12 Bionic chip – for $300. A high-performing tablet at a bargain price.View Deal
Apple iPad Pro 10.5in 64GB $
1149 $799 at BHPhoto
This isn't the latest older iPad Pro but it combines a slick design with truly fantastic image quality courtesy of the ProMotion display. A four-speaker system delivers impressive sound, too. This deal gets you a massive $350 off the Wi-Fi + 4G LTE model.
Apple iPad Pro 12.9in Wi-Fi 128GB
$999 $949 at Amazon
You wouldn't typically expect to see Apple's brand new, top-of-the-range iPad Pro discounted by $50 so grab this deal while you can. The main attraction is the super-sized 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion but there's also a 12MP wide-angle camera, trackpad and FaceID. View Deal
Amazon Fire tablet deals
Amazon Fire 7
$79.99 $49.99 at Amazon
Amazon's cheapest tablet is no iPad, but it's also a fraction of the price. It offers a decent 7 hour battery life, a basic 7in screen and access streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+ and, yes, Amazon Prime Video. And all for $50 thanks to this deal.View Deal
Amazon Fire HD 8 $89.99 at Amazon
This is a seriously low price for a feature-packed Fire HD tablet. Sure, it's built for entertainment rather than work, but $90 gets you a decent 8in display, 10 hour battery life and Alexa voice control. View Deal
Fire HD 10 tablet $149.99 at Amazon
The 10.1in 1080p HD screen does a fine job of screening films and TV shows, but it's also great for gaming. The base model comes with 32GB of storage and a 12 hour battery life. A ton of tablet for the money.View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab deals
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 32GB
$279 $219 at Amazon
The Tab E is a cheaper still but doesn't really cut it as a budget tablet. Instead, we'd suggest the 10in Tab A, which offers a sharp and colourful screen and is a serious budget alternative to the iPad mini. Amazon has slashed $60 off the price, too.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 256GB
$729.99 $579.99 at Amazon
Amazon has knocked $150 off Samsung's latest iPad-rivalling tablet. The 11in Super AMOLED display has a 120Hz refresh rate, so its great for gaming and smooth scrolling. There's also $150 off the 256GB and 512GB versions.View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 128GB
$349 $279 at Amazon
It might only weigh a pound but the 2019 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite packs a punch thanks to its 10.4in display, quad AKG-tuned speakers, Dolby Atmos support and included S Pen stylus. Grab this discount while you can.View Deal
Microsoft Surface deals
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 128GB $
959 $599 at Best Buy
You can save $360 off this multi-tasking tablet at Best Buy. It sports a with 12.3in PixelSense display that automatically adjusts to ambient light and a battery that fast-charges to 80% in one hour. You even get the Type Cover keyboard included in the deal price.View Deal
Microsoft Surface Go 2 128GB
$550 $529 at Amazon
The original Surface Go was pretty average, with a five hour battery life. The Go 2 is far superior thanks to an 11+ hour battery life, larger 10.5in screen and a HD webcam for video calls.View Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro X 256GB
$1299 $999 at Amazon
The Surface Pro X is a beast. It sports an ultra-powerful processor, a high-quality 13in PixelSense display and a 10MP 4K rear camera. If you insist on the best of everything – at a $300 discount – this deal is for you. View Deal
