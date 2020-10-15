Best tablet deals 2020: early Black Friday deals on iPads, Fire tablets

The best tablet deals are coming thick and fast as consumers start to splash the cash ahead of the holiday season. To make life easy, we've scoured the web and found the cheapest tablets – including iPad, Fire HD, Galaxy Tab and Microsoft Surface.

But before you whip out your wallet, here's a quick primer...

iPads aren't the cheapest but they're synonymous with tablets for good reason. They offer high-quality displays, good sound and Apple's intuitive iOS software. On a tighter budget or want a kids tablet? Check out Amazon's Fire tablets. These nicely-priced models offer decent screens and plenty of entertainment, although you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to make the most of them.

Samsung offers classy Android tablets for work and play, and its top-of-the-range models rival the iPad Pro. Heavy gamer or business user? You should consider Microsoft's high-end Windows-powered tablets, which boast ultra-fast processors and impressive displays.

Right, time for some savings. You'll find our hand-picked tablet deals below. And with Black Friday and Cyber Monday looming large, we'll be keeping an even keener eye on prices.

Top 5 tablet deals

Apple iPad deals

Apple iPad 10.2 128GB wi-fi $429 $399 at Amazon

You can score $30 off new eighth generation iPad ahead of Black Friday. No other tablet can match the spec – 10-hour battery life, 10.2-inch Retina screen, A12 Bionic chip – for $300. A high-performing tablet at a bargain price.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 10.5in 64GB $ 1149 $799 at BHPhoto

This isn't the latest older iPad Pro but it combines a slick design with truly fantastic image quality courtesy of the ProMotion display. A four-speaker system delivers impressive sound, too. This deal gets you a massive $350 off the Wi-Fi + 4G LTE model.

View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9in Wi-Fi 128GB $999 $949 at Amazon

You wouldn't typically expect to see Apple's brand new, top-of-the-range iPad Pro discounted by $50 so grab this deal while you can. The main attraction is the super-sized 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion but there's also a 12MP wide-angle camera, trackpad and FaceID. View Deal

Amazon Fire tablet deals

Amazon Fire 7 $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest tablet is no iPad, but it's also a fraction of the price. It offers a decent 7 hour battery life, a basic 7in screen and access streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+ and, yes, Amazon Prime Video. And all for $50 thanks to this deal.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 $89.99 at Amazon

This is a seriously low price for a feature-packed Fire HD tablet. Sure, it's built for entertainment rather than work, but $90 gets you a decent 8in display, 10 hour battery life and Alexa voice control. View Deal

Fire HD 10 tablet $149.99 at Amazon

The 10.1in 1080p HD screen does a fine job of screening films and TV shows, but it's also great for gaming. The base model comes with 32GB of storage and a 12 hour battery life. A ton of tablet for the money.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 32GB $279 $219 at Amazon

The Tab E is a cheaper still but doesn't really cut it as a budget tablet. Instead, we'd suggest the 10in Tab A, which offers a sharp and colourful screen and is a serious budget alternative to the iPad mini. Amazon has slashed $60 off the price, too.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 256GB $729.99 $579.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked $150 off Samsung's latest iPad-rivalling tablet. The 11in Super AMOLED display has a 120Hz refresh rate, so its great for gaming and smooth scrolling. There's also $150 off the 256GB and 512GB versions.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 128GB $349 $279 at Amazon

It might only weigh a pound but the 2019 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite packs a punch thanks to its 10.4in display, quad AKG-tuned speakers, Dolby Atmos support and included S Pen stylus. Grab this discount while you can.View Deal

Microsoft Surface deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 128GB $ 959 $599 at Best Buy

You can save $360 off this multi-tasking tablet at Best Buy. It sports a with 12.3in PixelSense display that automatically adjusts to ambient light and a battery that fast-charges to 80% in one hour. You even get the Type Cover keyboard included in the deal price.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Go 2 128GB $550 $529 at Amazon

The original Surface Go was pretty average, with a five hour battery life. The Go 2 is far superior thanks to an 11+ hour battery life, larger 10.5in screen and a HD webcam for video calls.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro X 256GB $1299 $999 at Amazon

The Surface Pro X is a beast. It sports an ultra-powerful processor, a high-quality 13in PixelSense display and a 10MP 4K rear camera. If you insist on the best of everything – at a $300 discount – this deal is for you. View Deal