Best HBO Max deals: save on your sub, and maybe snag a free trial

HBO Max might be branded after the marquee TV channel in the US – the home of The Sopranos, Curb Your Enthusiasm and more – but it offers a lot more than that. The streaming service brings together content from Warner Bros., New Line Cinema, DC and more, as well as top-drawer TV shows from HBO. So there's plenty to watch.

It usually costs $14.99 a month (or $9.99 for the ad-supported tier), but at launch, HBO Max was offering a free seven-day trial, though that's mostly dried up now. But as it launches in more countries, there's always the chance that you could be eligible for a free trial.

HBO Max free trial: See if it's still available where you are

Whichever tier you opt for, it's a significant outlay each month, especially if you also subscribe to another TV streaming service or two, plus one or two music ones such as Spotify and/or Tidal. It soon adds up.

Thankfully, you don't have to pay full whack. There are some awesome deals around that shave sizeable chunks off the HBO Max price, saving you a few precious bucks. Let's save you some money.

Best HBO Max deals

HBO Max $14.99 $11.99 for up to 12 months

Getting the critically acclaimed streaming service at 20 per cent off is a very good deal indeed – it makes the ad-free tier a bargain. But hurry: the offer is only valid until 25th January 2022. Cancel anytime.

HBO Max $9.99 $7.99 for up to 12 months

HBO has always been "pricey" thanks to its premium content. But not with this deal! Hurry and you can grab the ad-supported plan for just $7.99 a month (for up to 12 months). That's cheaper than Netflix! Offer ends 25th January 2022. Cancel anytime.

HBO Max offers access to the complete HBO catalogue – including The Sopranos, The Wire, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Succession, Veep, Westworld and South Park. You also get access to WarnerMedia's vast library of movies and TV shows stretching back 100 years, from Casablanca and Citizen Kane to Braveheart and the Harry Potter films, along with more recent fare like The Matrix: Resurrections.

There are two membership tiers. The ad-free version usually costs $14.99 a month ($11.99 with the above deal), while the ad-supported tier is usually $9.99 a month ($7.99 with the 20 per cent discount). It provides access to all the top HBO shows, but you may miss out on selected movie releases.

HBO says the deal is open to "new and returning HBO Max subscribers", so even if you recently cancelled your sub, you can dive right in and get 20% off for up to 12 months. Nice.

In addition to signing up at hbomax.com, you can activate your subscription within the HBO Max app on compatible Apple, Roku, Google, LG, Microsoft, Sony, or Vizio devices. What are you waiting for?

MORE:

Make the most of HBO Max with these 4K TV deals

Best streaming services for TV and movies compared and rated

18 of the best 90s movies to unleash your home cinema's full potential