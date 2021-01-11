Best smartphones 2021: best phones for music and movies on the move

Best Smartphone Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best phones you can buy in 2021.

Want the best phone to play music and movies on? One with a kick-ass screen to binge-watch your favourite TV show on your commute, and inspiring sound quality to make the most of your playlist? Of course you do. And you've come to the right place to help you find one.

We know you can do a whole heap of things with even best cheap phones nowadays, but for our reviews we focus first and foremost on sound quality and picture performance. So while we of course thoroughly test a phone's battery, camera, usability, design and features, we will give extra weight to handsets that deliver great audio and video.

So no matter if you're an Android or iOS loyal, whether you're eyeing up a flagship phone such as the iPhone 12, Sony Xperia 1 II, Google Pixel 5, Samsung Galaxy S20 or OnePlus 8 Pro, or more affordable options like the OnePlus 7T or iPhone SE, we've got you covered with the very best smartphones on the market...

How we choose the best smartphones

Here at What Hi-Fi? we review hundreds of products every year, a handful of which are smartphones from the likes of Apple, Samsung, Google, LG, OnePlus and Huawei. So how do we come to our review verdicts? And why can you trust them?

We have state-of-the-art testing facilities in London and Bath, where our team of expert reviewers do all our in-house testing. This gives us complete control over the review process, ensuring consistency.

We spend time with the phones; we live with them, testing every feature and spec exhaustively, from screens to cameras, sound quality to battery life. We focus particularly on audio and video performance, so if you spend a lot of time listening to music or watching videos, you should read on before making that all-important buying decision.

All products are tested in comparison with rival products in the same category, and all review verdicts are agreed upon by the team as a whole rather than a single reviewer, again helping to ensure consistency and avoid individual subjectivity.

The What Hi-Fi? team has more than 100 years experience of reviewing, testing and writing about consumer electronics.

From all of our reviews, we choose the products to feature in our Best Buys, such as this one. That's why if you take the plunge and buy one of the products recommended below, or on any other Best Buy pages, you can rest assured you're getting a What Hi-Fi?-approved product.

(Image credit: Sony)

1. Sony Xperia 1 II Sony promises audio and video excellence – and delivers SPECIFICATIONS Screen: 6.5in OLED | Resolution: 1644 x 3840 | Features: USB-C | Operating system: Android 10 | Battery: 4000mAh | Dimensions: (hwd) 16.5 x 7 x 7cm | Weight: 181g Reasons to Buy Class-leading sound quality Best-in-class video quality 3.5mm headphone jack Reasons to Avoid Shape may not be for everyone No face ID Today's Best Deals Prime $1,198 View at Amazon

With a glorious 4K resolution screen, Sony’s sonic expertise and cutting-edge audio features, plus a great camera complete with plenty of pro features, the Xperia 1 II is a brilliant smartphone for music and movie lovers.

Our focus has always been on audio and video performance, so we’re thrilled to find a smartphone that does the same. The Sony delivers a new level of performance for smartphone video and audio, and the rest of the phone completes the task, delivering an excellent camera, fast performance and decent battery life. If you’re serious about enjoying your mobile entertainment, this is the phone for you.

Read the full Sony Xperia 1 II review

(Image credit: Apple)

2. Apple iPhone SE (2020) Apple’s cheapest iPhone is a serious bargain SPECIFICATIONS Screen: 4.7in Retina HD LCD | Resolution: 1334 x 750 | Features: Lightning | Operating system: iOS13 | Battery: 13 hours (video) | Dimensions: (hwd) 13.9 x 6.7 x 0.7cm | Weight: 148g Reasons to Buy Excellent build quality Colourful, detailed screen Musical sound Reasons to Avoid Camera not great in low light Battery life could be better Today's Best Deals $399 View at Apple

The iPhone SE is back and the idea is pretty much the same – give the user an authentic iPhone experience without the huge price tags of the upper-tier handsets. And it's just as much of a success as the original SE model Apple launched in 2016.

With a punchy, colourful screen, musical sound and a solid point-and-shoot 12MP snapper, the Apple iPhone SE (2020) does what it sets out to achieve. It's not perfect – we'd like better slightly battery life and nighttime photography results – but it will appeal to those looking for their first affordable iPhone, as well as those who might be a few iPhone generations behind but don’t want to spend a fortune on a new smartphone.

Safe to say it's among the best budget smartphones on the market at the moment.

Read the full iPhone SE (2020) review

iPhone SE 3 reportedly due in April 2021

(Image credit: Apple)

3. Apple iPhone 12 Apple takes the standard iPhone to another level SPECIFICATIONS Screen: 6.1in OLED | Resolution: 2532 x 1170 | Features: Siri assistant, 12MP wide and ultra-wide lenses | Battery: 17hrs video, 65hrs audio | Operating system: iOS 14 | Dimensions: (hwd) 14.7 x 7.2 x 0.7cm | Weight: 164g Reasons to Buy Impressive OLED display Musical sound Slick and speedy interface Reasons to Avoid No charger in the box Pricier than before Today's Best Deals $799.99 View at Verizon Wireless

The iPhone 12 is another model we can add to a successful line of phones from Apple. Although some new Apple products are undoubtedly more evolution than revolution, the current iPhone 12 sports a brand-new design, a new screen, is powered by a new processor, and is capable of performing some new party tricks over its predecessor (below) – including, for the first time, 5G support.

The addition of an excellent 6.1in OLED Super Retina XDR display (complete with HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG support) has elevated picture performance to another level and helps justify the slight price hike over its predecessor. As a daytime snapper, there isn’t much to grumble about, with the dual-camera producing nicely balanced pictures with even colours and a fine sense of realism. Sound quality is as good as it’s ever been, too. All these positives combined make for a highly tempting and typically Apple package.

Read the full iPhone 12 review

iPhone 13: release date, price, leaks and all of the news

(Image credit: Sony)

4. Sony Xperia 5 II Well worth considering if you want a smaller or cheaper alternative to the Xperia 1 II SPECIFICATIONS Screen: 6.1in OLED | Resolution: 2520 x 1080 | Features: USB-C | Operating system: Android 10 | Camera: 12MP quad rear, 8MP front | Storage: 256GB + microSD | Dimensions: (hwd) 15.8 x 6.8 x 8cm Reasons to Buy Impressive Full HD video Great sound Smart design Reasons to Avoid 4K video lacks detail Today's Best Deals Prime $948 View at Amazon

The Xperia 1 II (in top spot on this page) won our smartphone Product of the Year Award for delivering a level of video and audio performance above that of other flagship Android phones – and the Sony Xperia 5 II is smaller, cheaper and has similar specs, so what’s not to like?

Indeed, if you value music and video performance highly, you really should consider one of these latest Sony phones. It backs up its impressive AV performance with decent features elsewhere, too – 3.5mm headphone jack, 4000mAh battery, Android 10, and the combination of 12MP f/1.7 wide lens, 12MP f/2.4 telephoto lens and 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera lenses.

While the pricier sibling still edges this Xperia 5 II for 4K video performance and ultimate sound quality, the more compact and affordable Sony Xperia 5 II remains a terrific choice.

Read the full Sony Xperia 5 II review

(Image credit: Future)

5. Apple iPhone 11 Apple's mainstream 2019 model is a brilliant all-rounder SPECIFICATIONS Screen: 6.1in LCD | Resolution: 1972 x 828 | Features: Siri assistant, 12MP wide and ultra-wide lenses | Battery: 3969mAh | Operating system: iOS 13 | Dimensions: (hwd) 15.1 x 7.6 x 0.8cm | Weight: 194g Reasons to Buy Attractive price Excellent audio and video Good battery Improved camera Reasons to Avoid Design hasn't changed No OLED screen Today's Best Deals Prime $599 View at Amazon

It’s that old feeling of déjà vu. Apple’s 2019 iPhone launch has a lot in common with its previous ventures – two flagship models, joined by a more colourful model with a slightly inferior camera, but better battery life.

It's true that the iPhone 11 loses in some areas against the two 11 Pros, including screen technology, resolution, camera quality and battery life, but the iPhone 11 is, in its own right, a feature-rich phone at a markedly more affordable price. And after all, who doesn’t want a powerful, yet affordable iPhone?

The iPhone 11 delivers a great point-and-shoot camera (which is an improvement on the XR), runs off the same processor as the premium Pro and Pro Max and delivers solid battery life. Add the fact it produces a wonderfully rounded picture with sensational sound and the iPhone 11 is a superb all-rounder. If you want value for money combined with a good breadth of ability, it’s actually a bit of a no brainer.

Read the full iPhone 11 review

(Image credit: Samsung)

6. Samsung Galaxy S20 Simple upgrades keep the Galaxy S20 top of the premium Android pile SPECIFICATIONS Screen: 6.1in AMOLED | Resolution: 3040 x 1440 | Features: Triple 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto | Battery: 4000mAh | Operating system: Android 10 | Dimensions: (hwd) 15.2 x 6.9 x 0.8cm | Weight: 163g Reasons to Buy Colourful, natural screen Just enough new features Good audio Reasons to Avoid Not a huge upgrade over S10 Today's Best Deals $27.78 View at Samsung

Samsung's 2020 S20 series is here, and the Korean giant has kept the upgrade simple to ensure it's another success.

It looks familiar, feels familiar and has a largely predictable list of specifications and features. But we’re in the business of marginal gains, and another year has brought just enough of those to ensure the Galaxy S20 remains a great smartphone for most people, particularly if you’re in the market for a premium phone (and certainly if you want an Android handset).

A superb screen in a manageable size, good smartphone audio, neat new features such as 5G and a 120Hz refresh rate, a smooth, fast interface and a good battery. Sometimes you just need to beat the competition, not blow them away, and the Galaxy S20 has certainly done that for now.

Read the full Samsung Galaxy S20 review

Samsung Galaxy S21: release date, leaks and all of the news

(Image credit: Apple)

7. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Apple’s most powerful iPhone is great for music and movies SPECIFICATIONS Screen: 5.8in OLED | Resolution: 2436 x 1125 | Features: Siri assistant, Triple 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto | Battery: 3969mAh | Operating system: iOS 13 | Dimensions: (hwd) 14.4 x 7.1 x 0.8cm | Weight: 188g Reasons to Buy Incredible camera Best ever picture and sound Extended battery life Reasons to Avoid Expensive Few will make real use of camera Today's Best Deals Prime $669.99 View at Amazon

There is no denying that the iPhone 11 Pro is a brilliant phone – possibly the best, and definitely the most powerful, there has ever been. If you’re lucky enough to have the budget, we heartily recommend that you buy one, particularly if you’re a keen photographer and/or watch a lot of movies and TV shows on your phone.

But, while it’s absolutely a step up from the standard iPhone 11 in terms of picture and sound, it’s hard to justify the huge extra expense. The iPhone 11 will be the better, more sensible choice for most, but if you simply must have the best and you’re prepared to pay for it, the iPhone 11 Pro could be the one for you.

Want all this in a larger handset? Then the 11 Pro Max (below) has your name on it.

Read the full iPhone 11 Pro review

(Image credit: Future)

8. Apple iPhone XR The sweet spot of Apple’s older-generation iPhone range SPECIFICATIONS Screen: 6.1in LCD | Resolution: 1972 x 828 | Features: Siri assistant, 12MP wide-angle lens | Battery: 2942mAh | Operating system: iOS 12 | Dimensions: (hwd) 15.1 x 7.6 x 0.8cm | Weight: 194g Reasons to Buy Entertaining, musical sound Natural picture Good battery life Reasons to Avoid OLED rivals are punchier Headphone dongle is extra Today's Best Deals Prime Low Stock $429.88 View at Amazon 220 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

While significantly cheaper than both its XS and XS Max siblings, the XR delivers a huge chunk of what the pricier models offer. The user experience is virtually identical, as is the processing power on offer. No, the camera isn’t quite as good as its siblings and picture quality can be bettered, but you’ll need to pay more upfront.

Not only does the XR boast better battery life, you also have the option of a 128GB version, which should cater for most people, and it’s a size that isn’t available for the XS or XS Max. It not only stacks up well against its family members, it displays a level of musicality that rivals brands can only dream of. A smart choice for those who want a bite of the Apple for a relatively affordable price.

Read our full Apple iPhone XR review

(Image credit: Apple)

9. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Not the performance-per-pound champion of the current range, but still 11 an awesome smartphone SPECIFICATIONS Screen: 6.5in OLED | Resolution: 2688 x 1242 | Features: Triple 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto | Battery: 3969mAh | Operating system: iOS 13 | Dimensions: (hwd) 15.8 x 7.8 x 0.8cm | Weight: 226g Reasons to Buy Incredible camera Huge, beautiful screen Superb battery life Reasons to Avoid Prohibitively expensive Few will make real use of camera Smaller model is sharper Today's Best Deals Prime $999 View at Amazon

The big difference between the iPhone 11 Pro (above) and iPhone 11 Pro Max is the size: the Max is 14mm taller and 6mm wider than its sibling, but the depth measurement stays at a slim 8.1mm. The extra casework facilitates a larger screen: the 11 Pro Max has a 6.5in OLED display, whereas the smaller 11 Pro’s is 5.8in (and slightly has the edge).

If you’re already used to the size of Apple’s plus-sized handsets, this will be right up your street.

Much of what you’re paying for with either of the Pro models is the camera, and for that reason, we think the standard iPhone 11 is the current pick of the range. But if you are a photography aficionado or have deep pockets and want the most cinematic smartphone experience available, the Pros are for you. It then comes down to a choice between the one with the much bigger screen, or the one with the slightly better screen.

Read our full Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max review

10. Samsung Galaxy S10+ Samsung is on to a winner with this big-screen smartphone SPECIFICATIONS Screen: 6.4in OLED | Resolution: 3040 x 1440 | Features: Bixby assistant, HDR10+ support, Dolby Atmos | Battery: 4100mAh | Operating system: Android 9 | Dimensions: (hwd) 15.8 x 7.4 x 0.8cm | Weight: 175g Reasons to Buy Premium look and feel Superb, colourful screen Good, detailed sound Reasons to Avoid Biometric sensor needs fine-tuning Edge design isn’t perfect Bixby Today's Best Deals $23.61 View at Samsung

The 10th anniversary of the Samsung Galaxy range was marked with the launch of not one, but three, new Samsung Galaxy S10 phones.

The Galaxy S10+ is the biggest, most powerful and the most expensive. It comes complete with a 6.4in screen, a new "Infinity-O" OLED display, HDR10+ video support, Dolby Atmos audio, an Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor underneath the front of the screen, a triple rear camera lens, a hefty 4100 mAh battery, the option of a 1TB memory, a microSD card slot – and even a trusty 3.5mm headphone jack.

It’s not perfect – the biometric sensor, edge design and that Bixby button all need some fine-tuning – but if you’re in the market for a flagship Android phone with a slim but big-screen design, and value audio and video quality, this really should be at the top of your wishlist. Unless, that is, you can afford the just-announced successor to the S10 series, the Samsung S20 phones.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S10+ review

12. Apple iPhone XS Max Simply the best smartphone out there for movies and music SPECIFICATIONS Screen: 6.5in OLED | Resolution: 2688 x 1242 | Features: Siri assistant, HDR10 support, Dolby Vision | Battery: 3174mAh | Operating system: iOS 12 | Dimensions: (hwd) 15.8 x 7.7 x 0.7cm | Weight: 208g Reasons to Buy Stunning big OLED display Better audio than before Robust and water-resistant Reasons to Avoid Size may not suit some Expensive Today's Best Deals Prime $457.99 View at Amazon 31 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Got a bit more cash to splash? For anyone who uses a smartphone as a mobile cinema screen, the boast of having the ‘biggest display ever on an iPhone’, and of the OLED kind, immediately makes the iPhone XS Max a source of serious excitement.

The idea of a scaled-up iPhone X was always appealing and, with 2018 being one of Apple’s generally small-step ‘s’ years, it came as a pleasant surprise that the iPhone XS Max managed to deliver a serious step up in performance. Pictures on the OLED screen are impressively detailed, with subtle colours and excellent motion control. It’s a fabulous picture.

With music, the XS Max is just a little clearer, more dynamic and punchier than any rival out there, improving on the iPhone X, which was already a class-leader. All told, the iPhone XS Max is comfortably the best smartphone out there for movie and music lovers.

Read our full iPhone XS Max review

(Image credit: OnePlus)

12. OnePlus 7 Pro Flagship features for midrange money SPECIFICATIONS Screen: 6.7in AMOLED | Resolution: 3120 x 1440 | Features: USB-C headphone jack | Operating system: Android 9.0 Pie | Battery: 4000mAh | Dimensions: (hwd) 16.3 x 7.6 x 0.9cm | Weight: 206g Reasons to Buy Gorgeous, eye-catching screen Detailed, lively sound Impressive camera Reasonable price Reasons to Avoid Sound quality lacks subtlety and composure No 3.5mm jack Not officially waterproof Today's Best Deals $549.99 View at Amazon 403 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you're an Android fan who can't afford to splash out four figures for a smartphone, OnePlus' 2019 7 Pro could be the phone for your pocket. Apart from a few minor issues, such as the absence of the 3.5mm headphone jack and the lack of waterproofing, the 7 Pro is a force to be reckoned with.

With an appealing screen, detailed, lively sound and a cracking camera, as well as a cool in-screen fingerprint scanner and pop-up selfie camera module, there's plenty to like here.

The 7 Pro has since been usurped by the slightly modified 7T Pro (OnePlus has a tendency to launch new phones every six months), but if you're on a tight budget this older phone is very attractively priced right now.

Read the full OnePlus 7 Pro review

(Image credit: Google)

13. Google Pixel 5 Google’s new budget-friendly approach has changed the competition, but arguably not its place in the pecking order SPECIFICATIONS Screen: 6in OLED | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 | Features: USB-C | Operating system: Android 10.0 | Battery: 4080mAh | Dimensions: (hwd) 14.5 x 7 x 0.8cm | Weight: 151g Reasons to Buy Punchy, clear OLED screen Class-leading camera Ergonomic, waterproof design Reasons to Avoid Lacklustre sound No zoom lens Today's Best Deals $699 View at Google Store

The Google Pixel 5 launched with a cheaper asking price compared to previous flagship Pixel phones, so how does it fare in its less premium pastures?

Unsurprisingly, Google’s repositioning of its Pixel line comes with some compromises. The Pixel 5 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor, (rather than the more advanced Snapdragon 865 chip); its OLED screen ‘only’ has a 1080 x 2340 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate; and, perhaps most disappointingly for some, the dual-camera system for the Pixel 5 comes without a telephoto lens.

But this is a cheaper phone, and despite some losses, there are also gains. There's now 5G network support and the Pixel 4's 2800mAh battery has been replaced by a much more acceptable 4080mAh juice pack for the Pixel 5. It's Qi-certified for wireless charging, too. Ultimately though, while the Pixel 5 is a rather different proposition from Google, its strengths and weaknesses are in the same areas as its predecessors – its superb screen quality and so-so sound performance respectively.

Read our full Google Pixel 5 review

(Image credit: Samsung)

14. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra An Ultra-impressive flagship phone from Samsung, but there is a worthy alternative SPECIFICATIONS Screen: 6.9in AMOLED | Resolution: 3088 x 1440 | Features: 120Hz support, Dolby Atmos, S Pen, 108mp camera | Battery: 4500mAh | Operating system: Android 10 | Dimensions: (hwd) 16.4 x 7.7 x 0.8cm | Weight: 208g Reasons to Buy Big, colourful screen Great camera and zoom Smart design Reasons to Avoid Beaten for audio performance Rivals deliver more detailed video Today's Best Deals $1,079.99 View at Newegg

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is, without doubt, Samsung’s headline-grabber for 2020. So, should you be grabbing one? And can you even get your hands around it?

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra delivers on the Ultra promise. It’s big and rather expensive, but in return, you can enjoy a great 6.9in 3088 x 1440 120Hz screen, a feature-packed triple-camera and decent, Dolby Atmos-supporting sound.

In an ultra-competitive market, with a huge choice of phones (simply from Samsung alone), it can be hard for every handset to stand apart. But thanks to the S Pen and ‘power user’ specs, not to mention that crazy zoom on the camera, it’s clear to see that Samsung has managed that with the Note 20 Ultra.

That said, if you’re prepared to pay for best-in-class audio and video performance, it’s beaten by the Sony Xperia 1 II (at the top of this list), making it a four-star phone in our book.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review

(Image credit: Google)

15. Google Pixel 4 Google ups its photography game to reinforce its reputation in an ever-evolving market SPECIFICATIONS Screen: 5.7in OLED | Resolution: 444ppi | Features: USB-C | Operating system: Android 10.0 | Battery: 2800mAh | Dimensions: (hwd) 14.7 x 6.9 x 0.8cm | Weight: 162g Reasons to Buy Improved camera experience Useful motion gestures Better screen Reasons to Avoid Lacklustre sound quality Battery life takes a hit Today's Best Deals Prime $384 View at Amazon

A substantially improved camera and small upgrades across the board all add up to a better phone than Google has produced in previous years, albeit it one that won't necessarily cause Pixel 3 owners to rush out and upgrade.

A truly excellent, market-competitive camera carries it through, strengthening Google’s reputation for producing some of the best camera phones out there. And for some, the new air-based gestures will only enhance what’s always been a seamless, Android experience. Indeed, this is the phone fro Android purists. Just beware that it isn't hugely competitive in the audio or battery departments.

Read our full Google Pixel 4 review

Read our full Google Pixel 4 XL review

(Image credit: OnePlus)

16. OnePlus 8 Pro This is the best OnePlus smartphone yet – and it's priced accordingly SPECIFICATIONS Screen: 6.78in AMOLED | Resolution: 3168 x 1440 | Features: Dolby Atmos, 120Hz screen, in-screen fingerprint scanner | Operating system: Oxygen OS Android 10 | Battery: 4510mAh | Dimensions: (hwd) 16 x 7.4 x 0.8cm | Weight: 199g Reasons to Buy Lucid, super-responsive screen Competitive camera Wireless charging compatibility 5G support Reasons to Avoid Lacklustre audio Samsung S20 has the edge Today's Best Deals Prime $899.99 View at Amazon

The OnePlus 8 Pro is a big moment for OnePlus. Since it began in 2013, the Chinese phone brand has embraced its ‘flagship killer’ ambition with lower-priced handsets (such as the 7T above) than those offered by premium phone manufacturers such as Samsung and Apple.

The 8 Pro is its most expensive handset to date – and also its best. It’s a 5G phone and has the most advanced camera system, the biggest battery and the biggest screen of any OnePlus phone before it.

Its screen is lovely, and new wireless charging support rounds off an impressive, flagship-worthy spec sheet. Its sound quality isn’t quite as good as some of its rivals, though, and it is a touch below Samsung standards in camera and screen performance too.

Read the full OnePlus 8 Pro review

17. Motorola Moto G6 This budget phone gives you a lot of bang for your buck SPECIFICATIONS Screen: 5.7in LCD | Resolution: 2160 x 1080 | Features: Dolby Audio, 3.5mm headphone jack | Operating system: Android 8 | Battery: 3000mAh | Dimensions: (hwd) 15.4 x 7.2 x 0.8cm | Weight: 167g Reasons to Buy Good camera Surprisingly responsive Decent OS Reasons to Avoid Sound could be more exciting Image needs refinement Today's Best Deals $199.89 View at Walmart 8 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This is a low-cost phone with better-than-budget performance. Motorola’s G-series smartphones have always been good value for money - and the new G6 is no exception. Features aren't missing either, there’s a fingerprint scanner, a headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging the 3000mAh battery.

A Snapdragon 1.8GHz octa-core processor, combined with the Android Oreo 8.0 operating system, keeps this phone running pretty smoothly. A good picture and decent sound, considering the price, make this an ideal choice for anyone wanting a cheap phone that does the basics well.

Read the full Moto G6 review

18. Apple iPhone XS This smartphone is a sensational AV device SPECIFICATIONS Screen: 5.8in OLED | Resolution: 2436 x 1125 | Features: Siri assistant, HDR10 support, Dolby Atmos audio | Operating system: iOS 12 | Battery: 2658mAh | Dimensions: (hwd) 14.4 x 7.1 x 0.8cm | Weight: 177g Reasons to Buy Crisp vibrant picture Clear, rhythmic sound Easy to use Reasons to Avoid Price Battery life can be bettered Today's Best Deals $489.97 View at Amazon

It was always going to be hard to follow the launch of the original ‘X’, a phone that introduced new tech and features to an Apple smartphone for the first time, including an OLED display and Face ID. Yet the iPhone XS still manages to spring a few surprises, especially where its AV performance is concerned. More processing power, increased efficiency and improved camera quality are all positive points, but it’s the boost in both picture and sound quality that really cement this iPhone upgrade.

The iPhone XS is undoubtedly one of the most accomplished mobile phones out there.

Read our full iPhone XS review

MORE:

Best wireless headphones 2021

Best portable MP3 players 2021

Best Apple AirPods alternatives 2021