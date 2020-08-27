Best Bluetooth speakers under $100 Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best Bluetooth speakers under $100 that you can buy in 2020.

Here's a question we get asked a bunch: what's the best Bluetooth speaker under $100? Well, here is your definitive answer. Listed below are our favourite budget Bluetooth speakers for those who want to spend less than $100. Read on as we explain how to get more Bluetooth speaker for your Benjamins...

The good news is there's no need to settle for less – $100 will go further than you think. Bluetooth speaker technology has come on leaps and bounds in the last couple of years, and the latest models are loaded with features and capable of blasting out room-filling sound despite their pocket-sized proportions. There are also plenty of waterproof options, ideal for beach or a vacation.

You might even get additional features such as microphones, which allow you to use your Bluetooth speaker for mobile calls, or support for virtual assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri. All the speakers here feature Bluetooth connectivity, but some have an aux input so you can plug in a good old analog cable and play music from (almost) any source.

So, whether you want the best Bluetooth speaker for your boat, your bathroom, the kitchen or the beach, you'll find something to suit every budget in the list below. And since all the speakers in this list have been tested by What Hi-Fi's audio experts, you can splash your cash with confidence.

Without further ado, here are the best Bluetooth speakers for under $100...

1. Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 This solid little unit is our pick as the best Bluetooth speaker under $100. SPECIFICATIONS Connectivity: Bluetooth | Battery life: 13hrs | Charge time: 2.6hrs | Weight: 420g | Waterproof: IP67 | Dimensions (hwd): 10.4 x 9.5 x 9.5cm Reasons to Buy Punchy, entertaining sound Hefty bass Decent battery life Reasons to Avoid No wi-fi or smart assistant built-in No mic for hands-free calls

Ultimate Ears has made a splash with a string of high-quality waterproof Bluetooth speakers pitched at those on a budget. The Wonderboom 2 is the MVP – a small but mighty Bluetooth speaker with a great 13-hour battery life and impressive sound.

It's waterproof and it floats, making it the ideal companion for boat trips and pool parties. It's also dust-proof and sand-proof, so you can blast out tunes on the beach. When it gets dirty, just rinse it off under the tap.

More importantly, it pumps out superb sound for the money. It might only be 10cm tall but the Wonderboom 2 offers a impressive bass, a spacious presentation, and excellent musicality.

When you stack up the superb sonics, tough design and great battery life, the Wonderboom 2 is almost unbeatable. It's our pick as the best Bluetooth speaker under $100.

Read the full review: Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2

(Image credit: JBL)

2. JBL GO 2 This tiny speaker punches well above its weight and is a serious bargain. SPECIFICATIONS Waterproof: IPX7 | Bluetooth: Yes | Input: 3.5mm | Battery life: : 5 hours Reasons to Buy Aesthetically pleasing Well-balanced sound Decent bass from a small box Reasons to Avoid Poor battery life

For the money, this dinky JBL speaker is an absolute steal – it can now be had for around thirty or forty bucks. It's waterproof, highly portable (about the size of a bar of soap) and comes in some eye-popping colours.

Best of all, it sounds surprisingly good given its tiny proportions, providing an open, three-dimensional listen the belies its bargain price tag. OK, it doesn't pack much of a punch in the bass department, but its wonderfully cohesive output more than makes up for any lack of thump.

The one downside to the JBL GO 2? Battery life. Topping out at a mere five hours, it won't last you a full day, which is something many look for in the best Bluetooth speaker, especially those headed to the beach.

Still, if sound and style are your priorities, this pound-for-pound audio champion could be the best Bluetooth speaker for you.

Read the full review: JBL GO 2

(Image credit: Tribit)

3. Tribit Stormbox Micro A pocket-sized Bluetooth speaker that's serious about sound. SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 9.8 x 9.8 x 3.5cm | Power: 9W | Features: water/dustproof, Bluetooth 5.0, stereo-pairing mode | Connections: 3.5 mm stereo Reasons to Buy Mature, musical sound Surprisingly weighty bass USB-C charger Reasons to Avoid Short battery life

Tribit Audio might be new to the Bluetooth speaker game, but it's already scored a hit with this ultra-portable model. Roughly the size of a stack of drinks coasters, the Stormbox Micro provides a serious amount of sound for around sixty bucks.

It makes a great travel buddy, too. The Micro is IP67 rated, which means it can be dropped in a metre of water for up to 30 minutes and live to tell the tale, and it comes with a useful rubberised strap. You can pair two of them in stereo mode or access your connected device’s voice assistant.

Although a speaker of such dimensions is obviously limited in terms of bass weight, the Micro does remarkably well; close your eyes while listening and you’ll picture a bigger product. Perhaps it's down to the fact that Tribit Audio was founded by a group of sound engineers? Either way, this wireless wonder is one of our top picks for best Bluetooth speaker under $100.

Read the full review: Tribit Audio Stormbox Micro

(Image credit: JBL)

4. JBL Flip 5 It might lack features but this speaker sounds superb. SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 7.4 x 18.1 x 6.9 | Power: : 20W | Waterproof: IPX7 | Features: Bluetooth v4.2, PartyBoost for multiple connections to PartBoost enabled JBL speakers, IPX7 rated | Connections: USB-C charger Reasons to Buy Solid bass and timing Great sense of acoustics PartyBoost stereo pairing Reasons to Avoid No aux-in or microphone Not Connect+ compatible Basic app

If all you want is the best Bluetooth speaker that sounds as good as $100 can currently buy, choose the fantastic Flip 5. Truly, JBL’s newest offering sounds awesome for the money. (Note: while it carries an $119.99 MSRP, you can pick up the Flip 5 for just under $100 at most major online retailers).

Bass is weighty and there's plenty of texture to the audio. The treble and midrange also impress, with the soundstage being very open and spacious. And at 20W, it's loud enough to rock the most raucous of pool parties.

Talking of which, the Flip is IPX7 waterproof and floats, so it won't sink when dropped in a pool or over the side of a boat. JBL's PartyBoost function also means you can pair two Flip 5s together for a stereo effect (the Flip 5 itself is mono).

If you don’t mind the lack of aux-in port or microphone, or the inability to partner it with older JBL speakers (the PartyBoost function is not backwards compatible), the sonically-superior Flip 5 will reward you will stellar sound for less than $100.

Read the full review: JBL Flip 5

5. Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) One of the best budget smart speakers we've tested. SPECIFICATIONS Voice assistant: Alexa | Connectivity: Bluetooth, wi-fi | Output: 3.5mm | Dimensions: 43 x 99 x 99 mm Reasons to Buy Clear, solid sound Improved Alexa capabilities Budget price Reasons to Avoid Alexa intelligence is limited

It's nowhere near as rugged as the Wonderboom 2, but this homebody of a smart speaker makes it easy to ask Amazon Alexa to play your favorite track, tell you the weather or control Alexa-compatible smart home devices.

The Echo Dot is also one of the most affordable ways to bring Alexa, the Amazon's impressive AI-powered voice assistant, into your home. Even better, the Echo Dot can be integrated into a ton of smart home and AV products, from the humble Ring doorbell to high-end multi-room audio systems.

You need to connect the Echo Dot to power so while it's hands-free, it's not particularly 'portable'. Sound quality is excellent for a $50 speaker: voices are full-bodied and treble is smooth. Amazon also claims it's 70 percent louder than the previous Echo Dot.

If you can stretch to the Amazon Echo Studio ($200) you'll get all the same smart features in the best-sounding Echo yet. But if you prefer to be penny-wise, the $50 Echo Dot is money well spent.

Read the full review: Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation)

(Image credit: Amazon)

6. Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) A smart speaker that delivers a splendid sonic performance. SPECIFICATIONS Voice control: Alexa | Finishes: Six | Connectivity: Bluetooth and wi-fi | Dimensions (hwd): 148 x 99 x 99mm Reasons to Buy Fine balance and timing Pairs with other Amazon products Lots of smart features Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this price

We awarded the Echo Plus (2nd Generation) smart speaker five stars when we tested it in 2019. Since then, the price has dropped by $50, meaning you can pick one up for a penny under $100. That's a fantastic buy given that this model delivers decent sound quality wrapped in a stylish design.

Beneath its cotton jacket, there's an 8cm neodymium woofer and a 2cm tweeter emitting sound through 360 degrees. Presentation is insightful and there's enough detail to capture the essence of a track. Want deeper bass? You can pair two Echo Plus speakers together.

Once set-up via the Amazon app, this smart speaker is a joy to use. It will read you the baseball scores, the weather forecast in Alaska and the opening times of your nearest Dominos pizza.

Obviously the Echo Plus won't replace a proper hi-fi system but it represents a significant step up in sound quality from the $50 Echo Dot. And now the price has dropped, this a solid buy.

Read the full review: Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen)

7. Audio Pro Addon T5 A stylish Bluetooth speaker with a talent for multi-room audio. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Inputs: USB, 3.5mm | Multi-room: Yes | Waterproof: No Reasons to Buy Great dynamism Clear and transparent Good sense of timing Reasons to Avoid Lack of portability

If you're in the market for an upscale wireless speaker that can develop into a multi-room audio system, the T5 is a great place to start. It's a bigger version of the Audio Pro T3 - however, unlike the smaller model, the T5 doesn’t have a in-built battery, so this isn’t really portable.

Provided that's not a dealbreaker, the T5 rewards with a big scoop of bass, plenty of detail and a great sense of timing. Play something upbeat and you’ll probably find your head nodding along within a couple of minutes.

It scores highly in the style stakes, too, making a bold statement with a matte housing that showcases two 20mm tweeters and a 10cm subwoofer, which punches out lower frequencies with ease. Features are pretty basic: a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB port on the back so you can plug in a Google Cast device or charge your phone (you can't use the USB for playback).

Put simply, the T5 is a lot of "proper" speaker for $100. If you're interested in building up a multi-room system without wrecking your checking account, you'll be hard-pressed to find anything better for the money.

Read the full review: Audio Pro Addon T5