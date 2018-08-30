Standalone remote controls have been largely replaced by apps on smartphones and tablets, but if you want one device (that isn't your phone) to rule all your devices, then a universal remote could be the answer...
The idea of a universal remote is to allow you to use just one remote rather than two, three or four, to control your TV and AV system. Want to turn on your AV amp, TV and Sky box in one fell swoop? And for them all to be on the right input? A universal remote can do that with one touch of a button, and let you control the channels and volume.
While smartphones and tablets may now be capable of doing much the same thing, as well as living-room-owning devices like the Xbox One, we think there's something to be said for not relying on your smartphone for yet another task in your home.
And with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.
Best universal remote under £100
One For All Smart Control Motion
Tested at £30For basic universal remote functionality, this is a fine, ultra-affordable option. This remote is backlit and has a good weight to it, and it can control multiple devices at once.It uses gesture control, so you wave the remote to the left or right to perform basic tasks. You can also assign specific commands from other remotes to custom buttons on this handset. If remote clutter is the bane of your life, you could do a lot worse than fork out £30 for one of these.MORE: One For All Smart Control Motion review
Tested at £140The last time we gave a What Hi-Fi? Award to a universal remote, it was for this model from the consistently excellent Logitech Harmony range. It usurped the Harmony 1100 in our affections, not least due to the more affordable price.The remote is still focuses on allowing you to set up 'activities', each one of which allows you to set various commands for any number of products. The system is simple, the remote is compatible with thousands of products, and it just works.MORE: Logitech Harmony One review / compare latest prices See all our remote control reviews