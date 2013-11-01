Best Stereo speakers 2013

Product of the year
Q Acoustics Concept 20
Best stereo speaker £200-£400, Awards 2014. Looking for a pair of top class sub-£500 standmounters? Q Acoustics' Concept 20s could well be the answer
Best buys
Tannoy Revolution DC6T SE
Best floorstander £800-£1500, Awards 2013. These-two-time Award-winners are still good, but no longer top of their game
Ruark MR1
"These desktop speakers are stylish, well featured and deliver high-quality sound"
KEF LS50
Best standmounter £400-£800, Awards 2013. Simply brilliant
Q Acoustics 2020i
"An exceptional budget speaker which is something of a star"
ATC SCM11 (2013)
Best standmounter £800-£1200, Awards 2015. ATC has struck gold again in 2016. These are the most talented standmounters anywhere near this price
Q Acoustics 2050i
Best floorstander up to £600, Awards 2014. Great value for money, with excellent refinement and great dynamic ability
PMC Twenty 22
Best stand-mounter £1200+, Awards 2014. Impressive authority and scale for their size