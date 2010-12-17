Beauty's obviously in the eye of the beholder, but it's hard to imagine anyone finding the gold finish of these Audio-Technicas anything but somewhat tacky.



Thankfully, they're also available in a number of less blinging colours, and in action they're very impressive.



Here you get a clean and precise delivery that might lack true bottom-end extension, but makes up for it with bouncy tautness to basslines.



They're comfortable to wear, too, though not the most secure in the ear – so don't expect them to stay in if you're sprinting for the bus.

