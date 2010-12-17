Trending

Audio Technica ATH-CKM55 review

Despite a truly horrible gold finish, these Audio Technica buds are capable and tight-sounding performers Tested at £55.00

By Posted Review 

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

Comfortable headphones with impressive sound

For

  • Clean delivery
  • precise sound
  • taut bass

Against

  • Nothing of note, apart from the Liberace-like colour

Beauty's obviously in the eye of the beholder, but it's hard to imagine anyone finding the gold finish of these Audio-Technicas anything but somewhat tacky.

Thankfully, they're also available in a number of less blinging colours, and in action they're very impressive.

Here you get a clean and precise delivery that might lack true bottom-end extension, but makes up for it with bouncy tautness to basslines.

They're comfortable to wear, too, though not the most secure in the ear – so don't expect them to stay in if you're sprinting for the bus.

