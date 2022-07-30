UFC 277 live stream and how to watch Peña vs Nunes 2 online – card, start time, tale of the tape, full fight

UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2 tops a stacked card at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, this Saturday. Can The Venezuelan Vixen overcome The Lioness for a second time to retain her women's bantamweight title? US fans can watch the full fight on ESPN+ ($70 PPV); UK viewers can watch live on BT Sport 1 or with a BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25/month). Read on for a UFC 276 live stream, start time, full card information, tale of the tape and more.

UFC 277 live stream Date: Saturday 30th July 2022 Main card: 10pm ET / 3am BST / 12pm AEST Peña vs Nunes 2 cagewalks: 1am ET / 6am BST / 3pm AEST UK stream: BT Sport (£25/month) (opens in new tab) US stream: ESPN+ ($70 PPV) (opens in new tab) Germany stream: DAZN (opens in new tab) (€30/month) AUS stream: Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (AU$55 PPV)

After shocking former champ Amanda Nunes with a rear-naked choke back in December 2021, current champ Juliana Peña will be looking to bolster her reputation with a second win. It won't be easy – dual champion Nunes previously enjoyed an eight year unbeaten run, during which time she crushed the likes of Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm.

Peña's bantamweight title defence will be preceded by the co-main event, a cracking clash between former men’s flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and Kiwi MMA star Kai Kara-France. Moreno defeated Kara-France by decision back in 2019, so the stakes for this interim flyweight title rematch couldn't be higher.

The main card – featuring Peña vs Nunes 2 – streams from 10pm ET / 3am BST exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the US, with the Prelims simulcast on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+ at 8pm ET / 1am BST.

Anyone in the UK with a BT Sport (opens in new tab) subscription can watch UFC 277 free of charge. Anyone without can buy a BT Sport monthly pass for £25 (opens in new tab) and get an instant UFC 277 live stream. Find out how to watch from where you live below.

The best UFC 277 live stream deal in the US

(opens in new tab) UFC 277 and ESPN+ $99.98 for one year of sport (opens in new tab)

A UFC 277 PPV isn't cheap ($74.99) but this bundle deal for a little more includes a year's subscription to ESPN+ (normally $69.99) too. That's a $45 saving and a whole load of MLB, NHL, college sports and soccer from all over the world for the extra $14.99.

US: UFC 277 live stream – Peña vs Nunes 2

(Image credit: ESPN+ / UFC)

ESPN+ has the exclusive rights to the UFC 277 live stream – featuring Peña vs Nunes 2 – in the US. It's a pay-per-view, and requires an ESPN+ subscription (from $6.99 a month). There are two ways to watch:

1. Existing annual ESPN+ subscribers can order UFC 277 for $74.99.

2. New ESPN+ subscribers can get a special deal that includes one UFC PPV event (in HD) plus an annual ESPN+ subscription for just $99.98.

The Disney Bundle (opens in new tab) is another great way to watch Peña vs Nunes 2. The big-value package gets you ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) for just $13.99 a month. Simply purchase the $74.99 pay-per-view on top, and you're good to go!

UK: UFC 277 live stream – Peña vs Nunes 2

(Image credit: BT Sport)

UFC 277 – featuring Peña vs Nunes 2 – will be live on BT Sport 1 in the UK.

Those with a BT Sport subscription are in luck. The fight is included as part of their plan. Those without can also watch both the UFC 277 prelims and the main card with a no-contract BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab)(£25 a month). The pass lets you watch instantly on the BT Sport app or BT Sport webplayer (opens in new tab). Cancel at any time.

(opens in new tab) BT Sport Monthly Pass: Watch UFC 277 for just £25 (opens in new tab)

The pass lets you stream all four BT Sport channels across iOS and Android devices, games consoles, Now TV set-top boxes, Roku players and Amazon Fire TV devices. It's a rolling one month contract and you can cancel anytime.

Existing BT TV subscribers can access BT Sport channels for £10 per month. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £25 a month. Here's today's best Sky TV deals.

EU: UFC 277 live stream – Peña vs Nunes 2

(Image credit: DAZN)

MMA fans in Germany, Italy, Austria and Spain can watch a UFC 277 live stream on DAZN (opens in new tab). Subscription to the streaming service costs €29.99 a month (around £25 / $35 / AU$48).

You don't have to stay up late, either. DAZN will replay UFC 276, including Peña vs Nunes 2, throughout Sunday.

(opens in new tab) UFC 277 live stream with DAZN for only €29.99 (opens in new tab)

DAZN has the rights to the UFC, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in selected European countries. Cancel at anytime.

Australia: UFC 277 live stream – Peña vs Nunes 2

Aussie fans who want to watch a UFC 277 live stream will need to pay-per-view via Main Event on Kayo Sports (opens in new tab).

Peña vs Nunes 2 costs AU$54.95. The main event is is expected to start around 2pm AEST on Sunday, 31st July 2022. Or you can watch one of the many replays at a time that suits you.

UFC 277 full fight card

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By Jeff Attaway - File:American_Airlines_Center_(6246886325).jpg, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=88757895 (Cropped 16:9))

UFC 277 main card – from 12am ET / 3am BST

Julianna Peña (c) vs. Amanda Nunes for Pena's Women's Bantamweight title (cagewalks expected around 1am ET / 6am BST)

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France for Interim Flyweight title

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich; Heavyweights

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez; Flyweights

Anthony Smith vs. Magomed Ankalaev; Light Heavyweights

UFC 277 prelims – from 8pm ET / 1am BST

Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger; Welterweights

Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves; Lightweights

Don'Tale Mayes vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab; Heavyweights

Drakkar Klose vs. Rafa García; Lightweights

Michael Morales vs. Adam Fugitt; Welterweights

Joselyne Edwards vs. Ji Yeon Kim; Women's Bantamweights

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria; Light Heavyweights

Orion Cosce vs. Mike Mathetha; Welterweights

Peña vs Nunes 2 – tale of the tape

Name: Julianna Peña vs Amanda Nunes

Nationality: American – Brazilian

Date of birth: 19th August 1989 – 30th May 1988

Height: 5ft 7 – 5ft 8

Reach: 69 inches – 69 inches

Total fights: 15 – 26

Record: 11-4 – 21-5