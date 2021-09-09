South Africa vs Australia free live stream and how to watch the 2021 Rugby Championship

South Africa meet Australia this Sunday in a huge 2021 Rugby Championship clash at the Cbus Super Stadium. Despite their attacking style, the Wallabies lost out 38-21 to All Blacks last week and have now dropped below Argentina in the world rankings. Can they bounce back against the Boks? Aussie fans can watch a free live stream on 9Now. Make sure you know how to watch an South Africa vs Australia live stream from anywhere in the world.

South Africa vs Australia live stream Date: Sunday 12th September 2021 Start time: 11.05am BST /12.05pm SAST / 8.05pm AEST (Sun) / 6.05am ET Venue: Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast, Australia Free stream: 9Now (free-to-air) | Stan (7-day trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: FloRugby ($30/month) UK stream: Now (£10/day)

The Castle Lager Rugby Championship is the Southern hemisphere's answer to the Six Nations. Arguably the toughest international rugby tournament in the world, the competition features Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and South Africa (returning after a year's absence).

The All Blacks hammered the Wallabies last week to secure the Bledisloe Cup, the annual trophy contested by the two nations, for a 19th successive year. So Australia have plenty of motivation to come roaring back in Sunday's test.

"To concede 57 points and call ourselves a tier-one nation is quite embarrassing," Australia scrum-half Tate McDermott told Sky Sports. "We've looked at ourselves in the mirror. We've reviewed exactly what went wrong. The most frustrating part was it was our gifts letting them back into the game."

Australia will be praying that fly-half James O'Connor will be fit for Sunday's match. South Africa, meanwhile, will be buoyant after beating Argentina twice and winning the British and Irish Lions series.

Rugby fans in Australia can get a free live stream of the 2021 Ruby Championship on 9Now. The event is exclusive to Sky Sports in the UK but Australian citizens abroad can use a VPN to access the free live stream on 9Now. Make sure you know how to watch an South Africa vs Australia free live stream, from anywhere in the world.

Watch a South Africa vs Australia live stream for free

(Image credit: Channel Nine)

Good news: for the first time ever, the Rugby Championship series will be shown on free-to-air TV across Australia's Nine Network and streamed on 9Now. Yep, it's completely free!

Away from Oz? You'll need to use a VPN to access your local streaming service without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Prefer to watch ad-free? Stan has the rights to an South Africa vs Australia live stream in Australia. A subscription costs AU$10 a month, with the necessary Sport add-on a further $10. New users get a 7-day free trial of the Sport add-on.

Watch South Africa vs Australia from anywhere using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2021 Rugby Championship rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 2021 Rugby Championship, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now on your browser or device and enjoy the 2021 Rugby Championship free live stream.

Watch a South Africa vs Australia live stream in the USA

(Image credit: FloRugby)

FloRugby has the rights to the 2021 Rugby Championship in the States. Subscription costs $30 a month or $150 a year.

Not cheap, but you do get access to live streams of every RC match including South Africa vs Australia, replays, results, team and athlete rankings and breaking news. You also won't have to suffer (m)any ads.

Watch an South Africa vs Australia live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to the 2021 Rugby Championship, including this Sunday's clash between the Springboks and Wallabies. Here are the best Sky TV deals.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy an South Africa vs Australia live stream with a Now day pass (£9.99) or monthly pass (£33.99). Make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Watch a South Africa vs Australia live stream in South Africa

(Image credit: SuperSport)

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch the 2021 Rugby Championship in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any local sports bar to watch a South Africa vs Australia live stream.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League, La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

2021 Rugby Championship fixtures

Round 3 - Sunday 12th September

New Zealand vs Argentina (8.05am kick-off)

South Africa vs Australia (11.05am kick-off)

Round 4 - Saturday 18th September

Australia vs South Africa (TBC kick-off)

Argentina vs New Zealand (TBC kick-off)

Round 5 - Saturday 25th September

New Zealand vs South Africa (8.05am kick-off)

Australia vs Argentina (10.45am kick-off)

Round 6 - Saturday 2nd October

Argentina vs Australia (TBC kick-off)

South Africa vs New Zealand (TBC kick-off)