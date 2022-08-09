Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream and how to watch the 2022 UEFA Super Cup online

It's Champions League winners versus Europa League victors in Finland on Wednesday as Real Madrid take on Eintracht Frankfurt for the 2022 UEFA Super Cup. Can the Germans stop the Spanish champions adding yet another trophy to their historic haul? Make sure you know how to watch a Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream and catch the 2022 UEFA Super Cup wherever you are.

US soccer fans can stream Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt free with the 7-day trial of Paramount+ (opens in new tab). Don't forget to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US citizen stuck outside the States. UK fans can get a BT Sport Monthly Pass.

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream Date: Wednesday 10th August 2022 Kick off: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET Location: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) Free stream: Paramount+ free trial (US)

With the new La Liga season not due to start until 12th August, the Super Cup will be Real Madrid's first competitive game since winning their 14th Champions League title in Paris at the end of May. Carlo Ancelotti's side had a mixed pre-season, losing 1-0 to Barcelona in Las Vegas, drawing 2-2 with Club América in San Francisco, and beating Juventus 2-0 in LA, so it'll be a good opportunity to see what the Spanish champions are all about.

Eintracht Frankfurt are well ahead of their opponents in terms of match fitness, but have also had mixed fortunes so far. A 4-0 thrashing of Magdeburg in the DFB-Pokal on 1st August was followed by a 6-1 home defeat by Bayern Munich in their opening Bundesliga game on Friday evening. Head coach Oliver Glasner will be hoping his side's fierce counter-attacking style will be able to catch the out-of-practice Spaniards off guard.

It's an 8pm GMT kick-off at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Wednesday 10th August 2022. Read on for more details on how to watch a Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream for the 2022 UEFA Super Cup, wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt free live stream

Soccer fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch the UEFA Super Cup live through Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) – and the first 7 days are free. After that, you'll pay $5.99 a month. No contract.

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt starts at 3pm ET on Wednesday.

Of course, Paramount Plus is only available within the US. Away from home? Use a VPN to access the live stream without being blocked (opens in new tab). We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN for Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the UEFA Super Cup, you may wish to choose 'US' for Paramount Plus.

3. Then head over to Paramount Plus on your browser or device and enjoy the Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream with BT Sport

BT Sport has the rights to the UEFA Super Cup, 52 2022/23 Premier League football matches in the UK, plus all the best European action from the Champions League and Europa League.

A BT Sport Monthly Pass costs just £25 a month (opens in new tab) in the UK, making it one of the cheapest ways to watch Premier League football without signing a long-term contract.

Already have BT TV and BT broadband? You can add BT Sport to your package for only £15 a month (plus a £20 joining fee).

Virgin Media customers can watch the football when available by subscribing to BT Sport as desired. Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle (opens in new tab) covers both Sky and BT televised games.

Watch the 2022 UEFA Super Cup live in 4K

Lucky you, Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt is available in HD and in 4K HDR at 50fps on BT Sport Ultimate, channel 433. If you're hooked up specifically on the BT TV platform then it's also available in with Dolby Atmos sound.

BT Sport Ultimate fixtures are also available, minus the Atmos, for Virgin Media customers who subscribe to the BT Sport Collection. You can enjoy it in 4K HDR on channel 555.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £69 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles. (opens in new tab)

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. No contract required.

Watch a Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream in Canada

Football fans in Canada can watch the 2022 Super Cup final live on DAZN (opens in new tab).

A subscription to the streaming service costs $20 (CAD) a month or $150 (CAD) a year.

Watch Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Stan Sport provides live coverage of the UEFA Super Cup between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

When is the 2022 Super Cup?

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT (3pm ET)

UEFA Super Cup 2022

10th August 2022 - Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt