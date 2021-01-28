Palmeiras vs Santos live stream: watch the Copa Libertadores final for free

Palmeiras and Santos face each other in the Copa Libertadores final on Saturday night, making the trip from Sao Paulo to Rio de Janeiro for the first all-Brazilian showpiece in 15 years.

Read on to find out how you can watch a Palmeiras vs Santos live stream for free, wherever you are in the world.

Copa Libertadores final live stream UK football fans can watch a Palmeiras vs Santos live stream free on the BBC through BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website or by using the red button. Make sure to use a VPN if you're a UK citizen trying to from abroad. In the US, cable subscribers can watch on BeInSports or without cable on FuboTV. DAZN offers paid access in parts of Europe.

This is actually the end of the 2020 edition of the competition, the group stage of which was halted in March due to the global pandemic, with the final due to be held this Saturday 30th January 2021 (8pm GMT) – more than a year after the first game – at the Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Both sides knocked out teams from Buenos Aires, Argentina in their respective semi-finals. Palmeiras, who won this competition in 1999 under Brazil's FIFA World Cup-winning coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, were first to reach the final with a 3-2 aggregate victory over River Plate.

Abel Ferreira's side are this season's top scorers since the competition reached its knockout stage with 15 goals, including five from former Brazil striker Luiz Adriano.

Three-time champions Santos, with whom both Pelé and Neymar have lifted this trophy, will go into this final equally full of confidence having taken apart Boca Juniors in their semi-final for a 3-0 aggregate win.

Kick-off on Saturday evening is at 8.00pm GMT (3.00pm ET), and a winner must be declared on the night.

Watch a Palmeiras vs Santos live stream for free

(Image credit: BBC)

The BBC has the rights to air the Copa Libertadores final in the UK, and it's worth remembering that you can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad too as a UK national using a VPN.

Palmeiras vs Santos will be available on UK TVs using the Red Button or through the BBC iPlayer app, which you can view on a smart TV, tablet, smartphone or through your browser.

You can also watch a Palmeiras vs Santos live stream on the BBC Sport website using any computer or smart device.

Watch a Palmeiras vs Santos live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have access to the BBC, you won't be able to watch the Copa Libertadores final when outside the UK without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as NordVPN.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch Palmeiras vs Santos. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch a Palmeiras vs Santos live stream free in the US

(Image credit: beIN Sports)

BeIn Sports is the rights holder for the Copa Libertadores in the USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand – including this weekend's final. You can subscribe to the channel through your cable or satellite provider in the US and watch online through the BeIn Sports Connect player.

Those without cable can pick up BeIn Sports through both Sling TV and FuboTV, which is currently offering US-based users a FREE 3-day trial.

The FuboTV app is available on smart TVs, games consoles, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and all mobiles, tablets and laptops.

Going to be outside the country this weekend? You can use a VPN to watch from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.

Watch a Palmeiras vs Santos live stream in Europe

Eurosport and DAZN split the majority of the Copa Libertadores TV rights across Europe and you can watch the coverage for a relatively low monthly subscription fee through the DAZN app and the Eurosport Player.

For those in Albania, Denmark, Norway and Sweden, it's Eurosport. Viewers in Austria, Germany, Italy, Spain, San Marino and Switzerland need DAZN. People watching in France will need Canal+ and for Portugal it's Sport TV.

Don't forget, of course, that if you're a UK national trying to watch from one of these nations, it's cheapest to access the free live stream on the BBC instead, by using a VPN.

Copa Libertadores fixtures

(Image credit: By Daniel Basil - PORTAL DA COPA - Rio de Janeiro - Maracanã - Fevereiro de 2014, CC BY 3.0 br, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=31687070)

Times are in GMT and ET.

Tuesday 5th January

River Plate 0-3 Palmeiras

Wednesday 6th January

Boca Juniors 0-0 Santos

Tuesday 12th January

Palmeiras 0-2 River Plate (Palmeiras win 3-2 on aggregate)

Wednesday 13th January

Santos 3-0 Boca Juniors (Santos win 3-0 on aggregate)



Saturday 30th January

Palmeiras vs Santos – BBC Sport (20.00 GMT, 15.00 ET)

