Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter live stream: how to watch the celebrity boxing PPV

Is Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter the most hyped, most mismatched and most bizarre celebrity boxing match yet? We'll let you decide but the three-round pay-per-view bout is not to be missed. Ice-T and Coco are your hosts. Tonight's celebrity boxing is exclusive to Fite.TV. Follow our guide on how to watch a Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter live stream on PPV, from anywhere in the world.

Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter live stream Date: Friday 11th June 2021 Main card: 2am BST / 9pm ET Ringwalks: 4.30am BST / 11.30pm ET Venue: Showboat Hotel, Atlantic City, USA Live stream: Fite.TV ($29.99) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN

Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter takes place today, Friday, 11th June, live from the iconic Showboat Hotel on the Atlantic City boardwalk (one for Sopranos fans).

Former NBA basketball star Lamar Odom, aka Khloe Kardashian's ex, is bursting with confidence. Possibly because he's over six inches taller than Carter and has a huge reach advantage. "I'm gonna put him to sleep early," said Odom earlier this week.

Why is Odom fighting? He's friends with MMA star Nate Robinson, who was knocked out in the second round by Jake Paul recently. Odom believes he may have a shot at avenging that loss – if he can outbox Carter.

As for Aaron Carter, the US rapper and producer is best known for his song, Aaron’s Party. He is the brother of Nick Carter, of Backstreet Boys fame.

“I’m really excited to be fighting Lamar Odom," said Carter. "This is a crazy matchup. It’s like David and Goliath. He’s 6 foot 7, I’m 6’1. So it’s gonna be kind of crazy, know I can [beat Lamar]. Come June 12, like I said, like Apollo Creed said, 'I'm gonna drop him like a bad habit,' and I mean that."

(Image credit: Fite TV)

Boxing fans can see Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter live on Fite.TV tonight. This celeb boxing bonanza is a $29.99 pay-per-view.

You can order it right now and get prepped for a fascinating night of entertainment. The price includes unlimited replays to re-watch the fight online for free.

Fite.TV is accessible worldwide but if you find yourself geo-blocked, simply use a VPN to access Fite.TV from anywhere in the world. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

The Fite.TV app is available from the Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon Appstore, Roku TVs and players and Huawei App Gallery.

Special guests include former UFC star Chuck Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.!

Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter fight card

Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter

Cisco Rosado vs Peter Gunz

Hosts: Ice-T and Coco

Special Guest: UFC legend Chuck Liddell