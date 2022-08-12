How to watch Five Days At Memorial free on Apple TV Plus – new Hurricane Katrina drama series

Five Days At Memorial – the heart-wrenching new drama based on actual events from a Hurricane Katrina hospital – arrives on Apple TV+ this Friday. The first three episodes of the eight-part series drop on Friday 12th August, followed by one new episode every Friday until the finale on the 16th September. New subscribers can watch Five Days At Memorial free with the 7-day Apple TV+ free trial and binge a lot more besides.

Watch Five Days At Memorial on Apple TV+ Season premiere: Friday 12th August 2022 Global stream: Apple TV+ 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) Cast: Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones, Robert Pine, Cornelius Smith Jr., Julie Ann Emery, and Adepero Oduye. Season finale: Friday 16th September 2022

Five Days At Memorial tells the story of the exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital who were forced to make horrific decisions amidst the aftermath of the fourth most deadly hurricane in US history. The series is based on the New York Times bestselling book by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Dr. Sheri Fink.

If you've already watched the hard-hitting trailer, you'll know that Five Days At Memorial doesn't pull its punches The show was co-written by Oscar-winning screenwriter John Ridley (12 Years a Slave) and covers shocking allegations regarding the death of 45 patients.

The star-studded cast includes Vera Farmiga (Oscar-nominated for Up in the Air), Cherry Jones (24), Robert Pine (best-known for his starring role in the iconic TV series CHiPs), Julie Ann Emery (Better Call Saul) and Adepero Oduye (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier).

Episodes 1, 2 and 3 of Five Days At Memorial debut globally on Friday 12th August 2022. Follow our guide to watch Five Days At Memorial online wherever you are in the world.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Five Days At Memorial is an Apple Original, so it's exclusive to the Apple TV+ streaming service.

New users get a 7-day free trial of Apple TV+. After the trial, it's £4.99 / $4.99 / AU$7.99 a month.

The 8-part series airs across six weeks on Apple TV+, starting with the first three episodes on Friday 12th August 2022. New episodes air every Friday through to the 16th September.

Five Days At Memorial official trailer

Is Apple TV+ worth trying?

Apple TV+ is Apple's dedicated subscription streaming service, designed to rival the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

It's ad-free (aside from Apple ads) and features a host of high-profile shows – such as Five Days At Memorial, Surface, Black Bird, Prehistoric Planet, Now and Then, The Essex Serpent, Shining Girls, They Call Me Magic, Pachinko, WeCrashed, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and Severance – produced by the Apple Originals department.

In our review, we praised Apple TV+ for its "reasonable pricing, superb streaming quality, Dolby Vision HDR support and lavishly-produced exclusives".

