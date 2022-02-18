Daytona 500 live stream: how to watch the 2022 NASCAR race online

NASCAR fans: it's time to get revved up for the 2022 Daytona 500! Kyle Larson has qualified on pole at Daytona International Speedway, ahead of Sunday's race. Ready to lay down some rubber? The Daytona 500 start time is 2.30pm ET / 7.30pm GMT. Follow our guide to watch a Daytona 500 live stream for free...

2022 Daytona 500 live stream Date: Sunday 20th February 2022 Start time: 2.30pm ET / 7.30pm GMT / 5.30am AEST Location: Daytona Beach, Florida FREE US streams: Sling TV (3-day trial) | FuboTV (7-day trial) | YouTube TV (14-day trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free Aus stream: Kayo Sports (free trial) UK stream: Premier Sports (£12.99/month)

Over the past 64 years, the 500 mile-long, 200 lap spectacular that is 'The Great American Race' has given rise to many a NASCAR legend, from Dale Earnhardt Jr and Kurt Busch, to seven-time winner Richard Petty.

The starting line-ups for the 2022 Daytona qualifying races was decided on Wednesday. Kyle Larson took pole ahead of Alex Bowman, but there were a few surprises. Former F1 champ Jacques Villeneuve qualified for Daytona aged 50, while 2015 winner Joey Logano has complained that the all-new Next Gen Cup Series NASCARs drive like "marbles".

Last year's race will be hard to top. Michael McDowell was the shock winner after Logano collided with Brad Keselowski on the final lap. Larson is firm favourite for the 2022 Daytona 500, but three-time champ Denny Hamlin will be aiming for an historic fourth win.

Ready for a truly wild ride? Here's how to watch a Daytona 500 live stream for free...

Watch a Daytona 500 free live stream

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By Jeff - Flickr: The winner of the 2011 Daytona 500., CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=13579974)

Fox Sports will broadcast the 2022 Daytona 500 in the USA. Don't have cable? Cord-cutters can stream Fox Sports live on Sling TV.

Better yet, Sling TV is currently offering new subscribers a 3-day free trial ($35 a month thereafter), which means you can watch The Great American Race free of charge!

2022 Daytona 500 | Sling 3-day FREE trial

Watch 2022's biggest NASCAR race free with this Sling 3-day trial ($35 a month thereafter, cancel anytime). The Sling app is available on Roku TV, Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, LG and Samsung smart TVs, PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Outside the USA during Daytona weekend? Simply use a VPN to access Sling from wherever you are. Scroll down for how to use a VPN.

Fubo TV is another good way to stream Fox Sports. Subscription costs $65 a month but new users get a 7-day free trial.

YouTube TV also provides streaming access to Fox Sports and new users get a 14-day free trial. Subscription costs $65 a month thereafter.

As ever, you'll need a VPN to access these streaming services when outside the USA. Next up: how to use a VPN.

Watch a Daytona 500 live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Daytona 500 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can access local streams from almost anywhere – and save money!

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Daytona 500, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling TV.

3. Then head over to Sling TV on your browser or device and enjoy the free Daytona 500 live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch 2022 Daytona 500 live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Kayo)

Fox Sports has the rights to screen the 2022 Daytona 500. Aussies seeking a Daytona 500 live stream should click onto Kayo Sports.

The sports streaming service costs from AU$25 a month but new subscribers get a free 14-day trial. Remember to use a VPN when travelling outside of Australia (scroll up for details).

The other option is to watch Daytona events through NASCAR's TrackPass service. The pricing is AU$15 per month or AU$125 per year.

Watch 2022 Daytona 500 live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Premier Sports)

UK-based NASCAR fans can watch live coverage of the 2022 Daytona 500 on Premier Sports 1. The race starts at 7.30pm GMT on Sunday, 20th February.

Premier Sports can be streamed from a mobile or tablet device, or cast from your phone to your TV. Access to the Premier Player website costs £12.99 per month. No contract; cancel anytime.

Premier Sports is also available to Sky TV and Virgin Media customers for £12.99 per month.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers can subscribe to all four Premier Sports channels for £14.99 a month.

Outside the UK this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access your chosen Daytona 500 live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN.

Can I watch the 2022 Daytona 500 in 4K HDR?

It doesn't look like it – despite the fact that Fox is expected to broadcast some of the commercials in 4K. We'll update you if anything changes.

2022 Daytona 500 schedule

(Image credit: NASCAR)

Thursday 17th February 2022

5pm ET – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice

7pm ET – Duels at Daytona Cup Series qualifying races (two 60-lap, 150 mile races to set rest of Daytona 500 field)

Friday 18th February 2022

3pm ET – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying

4.30pm ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

6pm ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice

7.30pm ET – NextEra Energy 200 Truck Series race (100 laps, 250 miles)

Saturday 19th February 2022

10.30am ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice

11.30am ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

13.30pm – Lucas Oil 200 ARCA Menards Series race (80 laps, 200 miles)

5pm – Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 Xfinity Series race (120 laps, 300 miles)

Sunday 20th February 2022

2.30pm ET – Daytona 500 Cup Series race (200 laps, 500 miles)

2022 Daytona 500 driver line-up

Rank – Driver – Car, Team, Manufacturer – Speed (miles per hour)

1st – Kyle Larson – #5, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet – 181.159

2nd – Alex Bowman – #48, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet – 181.046

3rd – William Byron – #24, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet – 180.85

4th – Aric Almirola – #10, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford – 180.527

5th – Chase Elliott – #9, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet – 180.314

6th – Martin Truex Jr. – #19, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota – 180.04

7th – Ross Chastain – #1, Trackhouse Racing Team, Chevrolet – 179.845

8th – Denny Hamlin – #11, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota – 179.723

9th – Daniel Suarez – #99, Trackhouse Racing Team, Chevrolet – 179.619

10th – Harrison Burton – #21, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford – 179.508

11th – Daniel Hemric – #16, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet – 179.429

12th – Joey Logano – #22, Team Penske, Ford – 179.426

13th – Ryan Blaney – #12, Team Penske, Ford – 179.419

14th – Christopher Bell – #20, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota – 179.329

15th – Tyler Reddick – #8, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet – 179.315

16th – Bubba Wallace – #23, 23XI Racing, Toyota – 179.297

17th – Brad Keselowski – #6, RFK Racing, Ford – 179.2969

18th – Kyle Busch – #18, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota – 179.276

19th – Chase Briscoe – #14, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford – 179.272

20th – Austin Dillon – #3, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet – 179.269

21st – Austin Cindric – #2, Team Penske, Ford – 179.265

22nd – Michael McDowell – #34, Front Row Motorsports, Ford – 179.251

23rd – Erik Jones – #43, Petty GMS Motorsports, Chevrolet – 179.219

24th – Ty Dillon – #42, Petty GMS Motorsports, Chevrolet – 179.194

25th – Kurt Busch – #45, 23XI Racing, Toyota – 178.98

26th – Kevin Harvick – #4, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford – 178.884

27th – Justin Haley – #31, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet – 178.873

28th – Chris Buescher – #17, RFK Racing, Ford – 178.649

29th – Cole Custer – #41, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford – 178.08

30th – Corey LaJoie – #7, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet – 178.042

31st – Todd Gilliland – #38, Front Row Motorsports, Ford – 178.01

32nd – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – #47, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet – 177.729

33rd – Noah Gragson – #62, Beard Motorsports, Chevrolet – 177.553

34th – Landon Cassill – #77, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet – 176.873

35th – Cody Ware – #51, Rick Ware Racing, Ford – 176.72

36th – Jacques Villeneuve – #27, Team Hezeberg, Ford – 176.436

37th – Kaz Grala – #50, The Money Team Racing, Chevrolet – 176.146

38th – Greg Biffle – #44, NY Racing Team, Chevrolet – 176.125

39th – B.J. McLeod – #78, Live Fast Motorsports, Ford – 175.943

40th – David Ragan – #15, Rick Ware Racing, Ford – 175.726

41st – J.J. Yeley – #55, MBM Motorsports, Ford – 173.06

42nd – Timmy Hill – #66, MBM Motorsports, Ford – 172.206