Brighton vs Manchester United live stream: watch the Premier League for free

Brighton vs Manchester United is all about pressure. Can Brighton create it? Can United respond to it? Both have a game in hand against their closest rivals in the table. A Brighton win would have the Seagulls all but clear of relegation. Three points for the Red Devils keeps them in touch with the Champions League.

UK football fans can watch Brighton vs Manchester United for free on Pick. Scroll down to find out how to access the free-to-air broadcast. Meanwhile, fans in the US can buy a season pass from NBC Sports Gold and watch every minute of every remaining EPL game live for just $9.99! (Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US citizen stuck away from home.)

Wolves's 1-0 win over a desperate Aston Villa has pushed United down into sixth place. Anything less than a victory at Brighton would therefore put a serious dent in Ole Gunnar Solskjær's plans of a return to the big time next season, with only a handful of fixtures left to play. Hopes of catching up with fourth-placed, in-form Chelsea would be all but over.

The big disadvantage for United is their quick turnaround after the weekend's FA Cup clash with Norwich and the added exhaustion of extra time. But Solskjær did well to rest his stars and has a full squad to choose from, minus the services of Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe.

Brighton lie in 15th, a healthy five points above the scrambling pack at the foot of the table. With 16th-placed Watford losing their game at Southampton at the weekend, it's a big chance for the Seagulls to put some real distance between themselves and the melee. Graham Potter will be sweating on the fitness of centre back Adam Webster who injured his hamstring against Leicester. The game kicks off at 8.15pm, BST.

Aside from the empty stadium, it's the alteration of the rules on substitutions that will be most noticeable: teams can now make five changes in order to combat fatigue for the remainder of the season.

Read on below to find out how to watch Brighton vs Manchester United in the best possible quality, wherever you are in the world.

Premier League restart rights in the US belong to NBC, CNBC and NBCSN and you can watch all the remaining EPL games on NBC Sports Gold's Premier League Pass for just $9.99, including Brighton vs Manchester United.

It's only available in the US, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the crisis will need to use a VPN to get access.

The NBC Sports Gold app is available iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Chromecast. You can also watch EPL streams on NBCSportsGold.com.

NBC Sports is available on a number of platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV, both of which offer free trials. Well worth trying them out and catching a free week of games at the same time.

How to watch Brighton vs Manchester United abroad using a VPN

US citizens away from home or stuck abroad will need a VPN to access the their NBC Sports Gold Pass streams from outside the States. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a US national.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Brighton vs Manchester United for free in the UK

Brighton vs Manchester United on Tuesday 30th June 2020 is expected to draw a huge TV audiences game due to the fact that it's available on Sky's free-to-view Pick TV channel (Freeview channel 11, Virgin Media channel 165, Freesat channel 164).

The Champions League chaser is one of a handful of Premier League games (full details here) due to be screened on a free-to-air, rather than pay-per-view, basis as a result of being played behind closed doors.

In addition to Pick, Sky subscribers can watch the watch the match across Sky One, Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K.

Sky has warned fans not to expect free admission to become a regular thing, so enjoy it while you can!

Best deals for the remaining Premier League games

As for the rest of the games this season, you'll find that the majority are behind a paywall of one sort or another.

If you're looking to catch as many as possible, we'd highly recommend pay-per-view access with both Now TV and BT Sport.

Premier League fixtures

All fixture times are in BST. Games on BT Sport Ultimate and Sky Sports Ultra HD are available in 4K.

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton vs Manchester United - 8.15pm, Sky One/ Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD/Pick - FREE TO AIR

Wednesday 1st July

Arsenal vs Norwich - 6pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Bournemouth vs Newcastle - 6pm, Sky Sports TBC/Pick FREE TO AIR

Everton vs Leicester - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD

West Ham vs Chelsea - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD

Thursday 2nd July

Sheffield United vs Tottenham - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD

Man City vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD

Saturday 4th July

Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion - 12:30, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth - 3pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Leicester City v Crystal Palace - 3pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Wolves v Arsenal - 5.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Chelsea v Watford - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sunday 5th July

Burnley v Sheffield United - 12pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Newcastle United v West Ham - 2pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Liverpool v Aston Villa - 4.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Southampton v Man City - 7pm BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Monday 6th July

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Tuesday 7th July

Crystal Palace v Chelsea - 6pm, Sky Sports TBC

Watford v Norwich City - 6pm, Sky Sports TBC / Pick FREE TO AIR

Arsenal v Leicester City - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Wednesday 8th July

Man City v Newcastle United - 6pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

West Ham v Burnley - 6pm, BT Sport 2

Sheffield United v Wolves - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Saturday 11th July

Norwich City v West Ham - 12.30pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Watford v Newcastle United - 12.30pm, Amazon Prime Video / Twitch

Liverpool v Burnley - 3pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Sheffield United v Chelsea - 5.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Brighton & Hove Albion v Man City - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sunday 12th July

Wolves v Everton - 12pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace - 2pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - 4.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City - 7pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Monday 13th July

Man Utd v Southampton - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR