Brentford vs Leeds United live stream and how to watch the Premier League relegation battle online

Brentford's hosting of Leeds United on the final day of the Premier League season always had the whiff of a monumental relegation scrap to it, but most would have thought it would be the home side fighting for their top-flight lives nine months ago. Instead, it is Leeds who visit west London embroiled in a desperate attempt to avoid the drop. The Yorkshire side must better Burnley's result against Newcastle if they are to survive, meaning a win is essential at the Bees' home.

Brentford vs Leeds live stream Date: Sunday 22nd May Kick-off: 4pm BST / 11am ET Venue: Brentford Community Stadium, London

Ever since kicking off the Premier League season with a pulsating 2-0 win against Arsenal, Brentford have taken to the top flight with impressive ease. Thomas Frank's side have won seven of their past 10 games to end the campaign with real purpose – another win on the final day and they have an outside chance of climbing above Brighton into the top half of the table, if results go their way.

The Bees come-from-behind against Everton a week ago was typical of the intensity and spirit in the squad as Yoane Wissa, not always in the starting XI this term, scored in successive matches to ensure victory at Goodison Park.

How important could Pascal Struijk's injury-time equaliser against Brighton last weekend be to Leeds' survival hopes? The Dutchman's goal was scarcely deserved after a nervy display from the Whites, but with Burnley's failure to beat Aston Villa on Thursday night, Jesse Marsch's side are still in with a shot at survival if they better the Clarets' result at home to Newcastle.

Winless in their last five games, confidence isn't high but they will hope Raphinha can inspire a final-day miracle. Patrick Bamford, the striker Leeds have missed more than any other place in a season plagued by injuries, may be risked in this defining fixture. Dan James and Luke Ayling are both suspended after their recent red cards. Somewhere in Rosario, Marcelo Bielsa will doubtless be watching. Probably sat on an upturned bucket.

Kick-off is at 4pm BST (11am ET), Sunday 22nd May. Read on to find out on how to watch a Brentford vs Leeds live stream, wherever you are in the world, on TV, online and on mobile.

US: Brentford vs Leeds live stream

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Brentford vs Leeds live stream on Peacock TV and its Premium service, which shows multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Brentford vs Leeds live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant service for a Brentford vs Leeds live stream, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN for Brentford vs Leeds

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By AndyScott - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=90008758)

Using a VPN for Peacock while abroad is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Brentford vs Leeds, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock.

3. Then head over to Peacock on your browser or device and enjoy the Brentford vs Leeds live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Watch Brentford vs Leeds

Brentford vs Leeds will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football in HD . Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Brentford vs Leeds live stream in HD with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are able to watch Brentford vs Leeds with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle, which covers all games televised by Sky and BT.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there's Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Canada: Brentford vs Leeds live stream

The Brentford vs Leeds live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Australia: Brentford vs Leeds live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Brentford vs Leeds along with the entirety of the Premier League 2021/22 season for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Optus app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

