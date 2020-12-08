Barcelona vs Juventus live stream: watch Messi vs Ronaldo, Champions League team news

Barcelona have a three-point cushion and a goal difference better by seven than Juventus, meaning that it would take an embarrassing defeat for the Old Lady to top Group G. Instead, this Barcelona vs Juventus game is about pride with Messi vs Ronaldo the more interesting spectacle. Make sure you know how to watch a Barcelona vs Juventus live stream wherever you are.

Barcelona vs Juventus live stream $5.99 UK football fans can watch Barcelona vs Juventus on BT Sport in HD. In the US, subscribers to CBS All Access can stream this game and any other Champions League fixture for $5.99 per month. Remember to use a VPN when trying to stream away from home in another country.

Both teams have already qualified for the Champions League last 16. While the Catalans have not been impressing domestically, they've won five out of five in Europe and will be looking to finish the group with maximum points.

Juve themselves have been similarly lacklustre at home. The Bianconeri are six points off the pace in Serie A with just 20 points from their 10 matches so far. Hardly blistering stuff, but the Italian champs have only lost to Barcelona in the Champions League this season and it was a game that Cristiano Ronaldo had to miss owing to a positive COVID test. Tonight finally sees that Messi vs Ronaldo match-up that everyone had been hoping for.

In other team news, Ousmane Dembele has a hamstring problem which looks as if it will keep him out for the long term. The Frenchman joins Ansu Fati, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto on the sidelines. Barca start with Sergio Busquets, Philippe Coutinho and Martin Braithwaite out of the XI. Pjanic, de Jong, Mess and Griezmann are all involved.

For Juventus, it's Merih Demiral and Giorgio Chiellini who miss out through injury. Alvaro Morata starts up front alongside Ronaldo. The Spanish striker is suspended domestically meaning that Paulo Dybala is among the substitutes instead.

It's an 8pm GMT kick-off at the Camp Nou. Read on to find out how to watch a Barcelona vs Juventus live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Barcelona vs Juventus live stream in the US

(Image credit: Anton Zaitsev - https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Cristiano-ronaldo-juventus-2019.jpg)

UEFA Champions League fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch some of the European football action on Spanish language network Univision. You'll need to have a Univision subscription as part of your cable package.

The other option this season is to watch any of the Champions League games live and on-demand through CBS All Access which offers a 7-day free trial of the service, including Barcelona vs Juventus.

CBS All Access 7-day free trial - free Champions League football

Watch UEFA Champions League football for free with a 7-day free trial of CBS All Access. You can choose from any of the Champions League games. It's $5.99 per month once the trial expires. Cancel at any time.View Deal

Once the free trial expires, CBS All Access costs a very reasonable $5.99 per month or $59.99 for the year. Don’t forget to use a VPN if you’re a US citizen trying to watch from abroad.

If you'd rather not sign-up for CBS All Access, then you can get an NFL Red-style whip round show of all the Champions League games each day by watching the CBS broadcast TV station.

Watch Barcelona vs Juventus anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as NordVPN.

Nord VPN from £2.86 per month

You can get three months free when you sign up to a two-year plan, bringing VPN access to six simultaneous smart devices including desktop computers, laptops, mobiles and tablets running Windows, Mac OS, iOS and Android. Nord offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match, and pick a server which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Here you can find a full list of the free Champions League broadcasters. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Barcelona vs Juventus in the UK

Rights to show the UEFA Champions League in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you'll also be able to watch the Europa League.

BT Sport for existing BT TV customers from £7.50

Upgrading to all four BT Sport channels is no big deal if you’re already a BT customer. Those with BT TV already can access the channels for £7.50 per month for the first three months. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price.View Deal

New BT broadband and BT TV customers get access to some great deals including BT Sport while existing BT customers can upgrade to the sport channels for as little as £10 per month.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £30 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It's also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.

BT Sport for Sky TV customers from £30 per month

Sky TV customers can add the BT Sport channels to their TV package for £30 per month either as a 12-month agreement of a rolling one-month contract.View Deal

However you subscribe to BT Sport, though, you will get access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN.

Watch the Champions League live in 4K

You can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR, beamed at 50fps on BT Sport Ultimate, channel 433. If you're hooked up specifically on the BT TV platform then it's also available in with Dolby Atmos sound. Sadly, Barcelona vs Juventus has not been selected for 4K coverage, though.

BT Sport Ultimate fixtures are also available, minus the Atmos, for Virgin Media customers who subscribe to the BT Sport Collection. You can enjoy it in 4K HDR on channel 555.

BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media £18 per month

The BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media is a £18 bolt-on, at the time of writing. It brings coverage of football, rugby, cricket, UFC and more, plus access to BT Sport Ultra HD for 4K viewing. You can cancel the subscription at any time.View Deal

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £57 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. No contract required.

BT Sport Monthly Pass £25 per month

Enjoy the Champions League, FA Cup, Premier League and more in 4K HDR, all contract-free through the BT Sport app on games consoles, Apple TV and Samsung TVs. You do not need to be a BT customer and can opt out at any time.View Deal

Watch a Barcelona vs Juventus free live stream

Football fans in Austria, Canada, Germany and Japan get the chance to watch the UEFA Champions League for free. DAZN has the rights to show the Champions League and a whole host of sports in these territories, and, best of all, DAZN offers a 1-month free trial. So long as you've not used yours already, then you can fill your boots.

UEFA Champions League free with DAZN 1 month free trial

DAZN has the rights to the Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in Austria, Canada, Germany and Japan. Try free for 1 month. Cancel at anytime.View Deal

Sadly the DAZN free trial isn't available to those outside these regions. If you are a DAZN customer but travelling abroad, you'll need to sign up to a VPN service to make sure you can access the DAZN Champions League live stream wherever you are.

It's also worth noting that there are free streams on terrestrial channels such Match TV in Russia, if that's where you happen to be. You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show the live Champions League football here.

Champions League Fixtures

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All times shown in BST.

Tuesday 8th December

Lazio vs Club Brugge - 17:55, BT Sport 1

Zenit St Petersburg vs Borussia Dortmund - 17:55, BT Sport ESPN

Barcelona vs Juventus - 20:00, BT Sport ESPN

Chelsea vs FC Krasnodar - 20:00, BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Ultimate

Dynamo Kiev vs Ferencvaros - 20:00, BT Sport Extra 4

PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir - 20:00, BT Sport Extra 2

RB Leipzig vs Man Utd - 20:00, BT Sport 2

Rennes vs Sevilla - 20:00, BT Sport Extra 3

Wednesday 9th December

Ajax vs Atalanta - 17:55, BT Sport 1

FC Midtjylland vs Liverpool - 17:55, BT Sport 2

Bayern Munich vs Lokomotiv Moscow - 20:00, BT Sport Extra 4

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk - 20:00, BT Sport Extra 2

Man City vs Marseille - 20:00, BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Ultimate

Olympiakos vs FC Porto - 20:00, BT Sport TBC

Real Madrid vs Borussia Mönchengladbach - 20:00, BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Extra 3

Red Bull Salzburg vs Atlético Madrid - 20:00, BT Sport ESPN