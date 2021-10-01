2021 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe live stream and how to watch for free, odds, start time, TV channel, horses

The 2021 and 100th edition of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe – Europe's richest horse race – is set for the off at 10.05am ET / 3.05pm BST / 00.05 AEST this Sunday, 3rd October. Can Frankie Dettori win his seventh Arc de Triomphe? Who will be crowned the world's greatest racehorse? UK viewers can watch the big race FREE on ITV but make sure you know how to watch a 2021 Arc de Triomphe live stream from anywhere in the world. Start time, full horse list, tips and odds below.

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe live stream Date: Sunday 3rd October 2021 Start time: 10.05am ET / 3.05pm BST / 00.05 AEST (Mon) Venue: Longchamp, Paris, France Free stream: ITV (UK) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: Sling TV / FuboTV (free trial)

The world’s greatest horserace – aka "the greatest two minutes in sport" – is 100 years old! The Grand National and the Kentucky Derby are a big deal, but l'Arc is richer, with an extraordinary purse of £4.3 million up for grabs in 2021.

The runners and riders are limbering up and there's plenty of money being thrown at Love, ridden by six-time Arc de Triomphe winner jockey Frankie Dettori. He has bagged one of the best stalls too – could he be about to complete a 'magnificent seven'?

Love isn't the favourite, though. According to the sportsbooks, Tarnawa, ridden by Christophe Soumillon, and Adayar, ridden by William Buick are neck-and-neck to win the 2021 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe – and secure the mind-boggling £2,444,760.24 first prize. Hurricane Lane and Snowfall are also attracting plenty of bets, while Bubble Gift and Mojo Star remain the rank outsiders.

With a capacity crowd assembling at Paris Longchamp for the 1m 4f race, we're under starters orders and set for a blockbuster end to the Flat racing season! The race starts at 10.05am ET / 3.05pm BST / 00.05 AEST, so make sure you know how to watch a Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe free live stream from anywhere.

2021 Arc de Triomphe free live stream

Good news for UK fans. The 2021 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe will be broadcast live on ITV Racing, and streamed live and free on ITV Hub. The free-to-air stream is restricted to viewers within the UK, but that doesn't mean you have to miss out.

Away from the UK this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access ITV Player without being location blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

How to watch the 2021 Arc de Triomphe abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2021 Arc de Triomphe rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the England vs India, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITV Hub.

3. Then head over to ITV Hub on your browser or device and enjoy the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe free live stream.

Watch a 2021 Arc de Triomphe live stream in the USA

Fox Sports is the place to watch the 100th Arc de Triomphe. The channel will present live coverage of all the racing from Paris Longchamp on Sunday morning, including the headline Group 1 Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at 10.05am Eastern Time.

Don't have cable? Cable cutting streaming service FuboTV carries more than 100 channels including Fox Sports. Subscription to FuboTV costs $65 a month but new subscribers get a free trial.

An alternative is Sling TV which also carries Fox Sports on its Sling Blue package and offers a low price of $10 for the first month of service. There's no commitment, though. You can cancel at any time.

FuboTV free 7-day trial

FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial with access to stream over 100 channels of live sports, TV shows and movies. One of those channels Fox Sports which means you can watch a 2021 Arc de Triomphe live stream for free.

Watch the Arc de Triomphe on Sling TV $10 first month offer

Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Blue package, including Arc de Triomphe on the Fox Sports, with this superb $10 initial offer. Grab a month-long trial of Sling for just $10 for the first month. It's then $35 each month after but there's no contract. Cancel at any time.

Away from the States this weekend? You'll need to use a VPN to access Fubo TV or Sling TV without being location blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

2021 Arc de Triomphe horses, jockeys and odds

5-2 Tarnawa (Jockey: Christophe Soumillon. Trainer: Dermot Weld)

11-4 Adayar (Jockey: William Buick. Trainer: Charlie Appleby)

4-1 Hurricane Lane (Jockey: James Doyle. Trainer: Charlie Appleby)

5-1 Snowfall (Jockey: Ryan Moore. Trainer: Aidan O'Brien)

12-1 Love (Jockey: Frankie Dettori. Trainer: Aidan O'Brien)

14-1 Chrono Genesis (Jockey: Oisin Murphy. Trainer: Takashi Saito)

20-1 Deep Bond (Jockey: Mickael Barzalona. Trainer: Ryuji Okubo)

20-1 Raabihah (Jockey: Cristian Demuro. Trainer: J-C Rouget)

25-1 Alenquer (Jockey: Tom Marquand. Trainer: William Haggas)

33-1 Sealiway (Jockey: Franck Blondel. Trainer: Cedric Rossi)

50-1 Broome (Jockey: Yutaka Take. Trainer: Aidan O'Brien)

66-1 Baby Rider (Jockey: Ioritz Mendizabal. Trainer: P Bary)

66-1 Torquator Tasso (Jockey: Rene Piechulek. Trainer: Marcel Weiss)

66-1 Bubble Gift (Jockey: Gerald Mosse. Trainer: M Delzangles)

66-1 Mojo Star (Jockey: Rossa Ryan. Trainer: Richard Hannon)