Want a good OLED for the World Cup? This Award-winning LG TV might be your cheapest option right now

The World Cup is the perfect time to upgrade your TV – especially if you’re thinking about making the jump to OLED.

If you’re on a budget but still want to make sure you get a decent OLED, the 42-inch LG C5 is pretty much your best bet right now – especially now that it has crashed to £656 at Amazon.

This C5 model won the What Hi-Fi? Award for Best 40-43in TV at our most recent Awards. At well under £700, it’s also one of the cheapest OLEDs on the market right now.

The listed price on Amazon is currently £729, but a 10% discount is applied at checkout to bring the price down to £656.

What Hi-Fi? Award Winner Save 40% (£443) LG C5: was £1,099 now £656 at Amazon With a sharp picture and impressive motion handling, the LG C5 makes for a stunning World Cup TV. You get 10% off Amazon's listed price at checkout, giving you the lowest ever price for this set.

While 42 inches is on the smaller size for a TV nowadays, this LG C5 set would be perfect for modest living rooms, bedrooms or even as a (rather imposing) desktop monitor.

And, as we discovered during testing, you don’t need a giant screen to get a stunning TV experience.

For just £656, you’ll get access to all the OLED magic, including perfect inky blacks and pixel-level contrast control – absolutely ideal for making World Cup player kits and stadium lights stand out.

Motion control is confident and controlled, too, so the C5 will be more than adept when it comes to fast-paced action.

We recommend switching to Filmmaker mode and turning off unnecessary processing for movies, though. We tested with a viewing of Dune: Part Two, and found the kind of cinematic image you would normally associate with far larger and more expensive sets.

“The picture looks fantastic, with the Fremen and Harkonnen fighters looking wonderfully sharp and three-dimensional,” reads our LG C5 review. “The TV’s slightly warm colours and solid peak-brightness levels create a truly immersive experience despite the screen’s small size.”

What really sets the C5 apart from the pack, however, is the feature set. Gamers are truly spoiled at this price, with four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports, supporting VRR, ALLM and refresh rates up to 4K/144Hz, plus a Dolby Vision game mode and excellent HGiG implementation.

The slick webOS smart TV platform also offers all the major streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV, BBC iPlayer, ITVX and more.

The audio can’t quite match the brilliance of the picture, though. The 2.0-channel, 20W sound system sounds clear and reasonably balanced, but it lacks weight and scale. We certainly recommend a soundbar if you truly want to hear the roar of the crowds.

It is also worth noting that the LG C6 is now available with improved processing – but that will set you back £1299 for the 42-inch model.

If you’re looking for a 42-inch TV or looking to upgrade to OLED on a budget, then this LG C5 is your best all-around option right now – it’s incredible value at this price. Get one now with 40 per cent off at Amazon.

MORE:

Read our full 42-inch LG C5 review

Check out the best TVs: flagship OLEDs and budget Mini LED sets tried and tested

And the best OLED TV: five incredible sets for serious movie fans reviewed by our experts