You can save £736 on this 48-inch five-star OLED TV right in time for the World Cup – but the lowest price isn't at Amazon

TVs are getting bigger and bigger, but that doesn't mean that a smaller living room screen won't deliver high-quality picture.

In fact, the Samsung S90F is our top pick amongst the best 48-50-inch TVs we've ever tested, delivering a TV fit for most people.

And right now, you can grab it for just £764 at Richer Sounds, which is by far the lowest price we've ever seen it, but there's a couple of things you need to do to secure the saving.

Firstly, you need to use the code 'RSTV100' at checkout to drop the price to £849. Then, as this is a cashback deal, you'll have to pay the full £849 before claiming 10 per cent (£84.90) back directly from Samsung. Full T&Cs can be found here.

The five-star Samsung S90F is one of a select few OLED TVs available in a 48-inch size, making it ideal for a small lounge or bedroom.

And despite it's relatively compact size in today's market, it delivers a bright, punchy picture that offers a fun home movie experience that will suit most people.

It's also worth noting that the S90F is to pretty easy to set up – taking less than a minute. The central pedestal stand connects easily to the screen, thanks to its screw-free design.

When it comes to picture, our expert testers switched to Filmmaker mode, with the colour booster off and the colour profile set to Warm One, to reduce the slightly overcooked feeling while watching Dune: Part 2.

This led them to say: "Then the desert retains a decent level of pop and colours look much more realistic, with rolling sand dunes featuring wonderful levels of detail. Movements lose their artificiality with the darting desert warriors’ strikes feeling as sharp as the knives they wield."

The S90F is also one of the only non-LG OLEDs you can buy with the full complement of four, rather than the more standard two, full-fat HDMI 2.1 inputs, which will be great news for gamers. Plus, there's support for VRR and ALLM onboard.

It even goes beyond the latest-generation games consoles’ 4K/120Hz, reaching all the way up to 4K/144Hz, though the latter is only relevant to PC gamers with suitably hardcore rigs.

Sonically, the S90F falls a little short. Our expert testers found the 60-watt, 2.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos built-in sound system to be a “mixed bag”. Though that's not an uncommon feature of a set this size.

And with the Samsung S90F dropping to just £764 at Richer Sounds with the checkout code and cashback deal, you've got a little extra cash to invest in a soundbar.

MORE:

Read our full Samsung S90F review

These are the best Samsung TVs: budget to premium, 4K, 8K, QLED, QD-OLED

And the best OLED TVs: our reviewers' 5 top picks for serious movie fans