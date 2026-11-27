The 42-inch LG C6 OLED TV is great, but if it were my money, I’d get the 48 – and it has nothing to do with size
We suspect one set has an extra ingredient in the secret sauce
Which OLED TV should I get? It’s a question many Black Friday shoppers are wrestling with right now.
For most people, having reviewed more OLED sets than we care to count, our answer is the LG C6.
The Award-winning set offers flawless gaming features, stellar picture quality and is more than enough TV for most film fans – that’s why we gave 42-, 48- and 65-inch versions of the C6 trophies at this year’s What Hi-Fi? Awards.
Speaking of sizes, which should you get? The 65-inch is our standard recommendation. It offers a big-screen movie-watching experience and a decent performance-per-pound ratio. If that’s a little too big for your living space, however, things become a little trickier.
The 65-inch C6 is the best OLED for most people, and with this stellar Black Friday saving, an even easier recommendation.
Yes, the 42-inch LG C6 is still big enough to watch movies comfortably. And yes, it’s cheaper than the 48-inch model right now, selling for a bargain £809.10 (save £589) on Amazon.
But I would urge buyers to try to find the extra funds required to get the 48-inch model. It currently costs £849 (use the LGSAVE50 voucher code at checkout) at Marks Electrical – sadly, it’s sold out on Amazon right now.
If our suspicions are correct, the 48-inch LG C6 has a next-gen Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel, making it the TV to get for buyers short on space who care about picture quality.
Why? It’s not to do with the extra screen real estate – though that is always welcome if you have the space.
It’s because, when we ran the sets head to head, our testing revealed the larger 48-inch model may have a feature the 42-inch version doesn’t: a spiffy next-generation Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel.
This is a key upgrade on basic WOLED traditionally reserved for flagship TVs, and it brings with it a number of perks, ranging from improved colour volume, especially during dark scenes, to higher peak brightness levels.
LG is remaining tight-lipped on what panels the 48-inch LG C6 has, but its performance in our test rooms left little doubt in our reviewers’ minds. We said so in our review:
“If our theory is correct, it’s likely the cheapest way to acquire an RGB Tandem OLED TV, and if it’s not, then we’d really like to know how LG has pumped the brightness and vibrancy up to this extent. Regardless, it’s fully featured, talented in the picture and sound departments, and it proves that you don’t need to sacrifice a considerable chunk of your living room to achieve a cinematically satisfying experience.”
For us, that means if you care about picture quality, the 48-inch model is worth the added investment.
MORE:
The best OLED TVs ranked by our experts
Check out our picks of the best Black Friday TV deals
We rank the best small TVs money can buy
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Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time.
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