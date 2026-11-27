Which OLED TV should I get? It’s a question many Black Friday shoppers are wrestling with right now.

For most people, having reviewed more OLED sets than we care to count, our answer is the LG C6.

The Award-winning set offers flawless gaming features, stellar picture quality and is more than enough TV for most film fans – that’s why we gave 42-, 48- and 65-inch versions of the C6 trophies at this year’s What Hi-Fi? Awards.

Speaking of sizes, which should you get? The 65-inch is our standard recommendation. It offers a big-screen movie-watching experience and a decent performance-per-pound ratio. If that’s a little too big for your living space, however, things become a little trickier.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 winner Save 39% LG OLED65C6: was £2,500 now £1,529 at Amazon The 65-inch C6 is the best OLED for most people, and with this stellar Black Friday saving, an even easier recommendation.

Yes, the 42-inch LG C6 is still big enough to watch movies comfortably. And yes, it’s cheaper than the 48-inch model right now, selling for a bargain £809.10 (save £589) on Amazon.

But I would urge buyers to try to find the extra funds required to get the 48-inch model. It currently costs £849 (use the LGSAVE50 voucher code at checkout) at Marks Electrical – sadly, it’s sold out on Amazon right now.

Why? It’s not to do with the extra screen real estate – though that is always welcome if you have the space.

It’s because, when we ran the sets head to head, our testing revealed the larger 48-inch model may have a feature the 42-inch version doesn’t: a spiffy next-generation Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel.

This is a key upgrade on basic WOLED traditionally reserved for flagship TVs, and it brings with it a number of perks, ranging from improved colour volume, especially during dark scenes, to higher peak brightness levels.

LG is remaining tight-lipped on what panels the 48-inch LG C6 has, but its performance in our test rooms left little doubt in our reviewers’ minds. We said so in our review:

“If our theory is correct, it’s likely the cheapest way to acquire an RGB Tandem OLED TV, and if it’s not, then we’d really like to know how LG has pumped the brightness and vibrancy up to this extent. Regardless, it’s fully featured, talented in the picture and sound departments, and it proves that you don’t need to sacrifice a considerable chunk of your living room to achieve a cinematically satisfying experience.”

For us, that means if you care about picture quality, the 48-inch model is worth the added investment.

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