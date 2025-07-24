Samsung's 2025 TV range seems to have arrived later than expected, but fear not, we're hard at work reviewing its latest models. The upside of this is that its 2024 range has remained on shelves for a bit longer, meaning we're seeing prices continuously drop.

Case in point, the 65-inch Samsung S95D, which scored the full five stars when we reviewed it last year, has dropped to a tantalisingly low price of £1799 at Richer Sounds – that's a massive £1800 saving from the £3599 price we reviewed it at.

If that wasn't already tempting enough, Richer Sounds is throwing in a freebie. You can claim a free The Freestyle Gen 2 projector (worth £399, according to Richer Sounds) with this TV. While we haven't reviewed this exact model, we approved of its predecessor. Plus, who can argue with free?

Save £1,800 Samsung 65-inch S95D OLED TV: was £3,599 now £1,799 at Richer Sounds The Samsung S95D was a serious contender in our Awards judging process last year, thanks to its spectacular picture quality and impressive feature set. It introduced Samsung's glare-reducing display coating, while the QD-OLED panel technology delivered stunning brightness and colours. While the S95F is now on the market, this is still a formidable (and much cheaper) TV. And with a free projector bundled in, this TV is an even better deal.

The Samsung S95D served in the elite club of flagship OLED TVs last year, rubbing shoulders with the likes of the LG G4, Panasonic Z95A, Philips OLED909 and the Sony A95L. Despite being replaced by the Samsung S95F, the S95D is further proof that opting for a year-old model can get you a lot of TV for a lot less money.

This TV features a QD-OLED panel, meaning you can expect higher peak brightness and rich colours. It sports a 4K resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz, meaning sharp details and smooth gameplay are both on the table.

Speaking of gaming, Samsung remains one of the best choices for gamers, thanks to the inclusion of four HDMI 2.1 sockets, which support VRR and ALLM; perfect for the available crop of PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo consoles.

No console? No problem – Samsung's built-in Tizen operating system features Xbox streaming as well as a handful of other gaming services. There is also support for a wide range of streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and more.

As for the remaining AV features, the S95D supports HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG, as well as Dolby Atmos immersive audio; unfortunately, Dolby Vision is not supported. However, Netflix and Disney+ have both recently added HDR10+ support, so this is less of an issue these days.

The only area that we felt as though the S95D could improve somewhat was in the audio department. We found it to offer a good sense of space and clarity, but volume, dynamic range and projection all proved to be lacklustre. We find this to be the case with a majority of OLED TVs at this level, so we'd recommend factoring in the cost of a Dolby Atmos soundbar if your budget allows.

We can't forget about the included projector with this deal. We haven't tested The Freestyle Gen 2, but we found its predecessor to be a solid offering for anyone in the market for a portable projector. It features Tizen OS for easy streaming and a built-in adjustable stand that makes positioning the projector easy.

£1800 off a five-star TV and a free projector thrown in for good measure is a deal to behold; don't miss this epic saving at Richer Sounds.

