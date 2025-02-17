Philips 2025 OLED TV lineup: everything you need to know

Philips has taken the wraps off its 2025 OLED TV lineup (in addition to its 2025 LED range), and there's plenty to catch the eye. From flagship models packing supercharged brightness levels to enhanced AI processing across the range, we could be looking at some of the best OLED TVs released this year – though we will of course wait until we've had the sets in for full reviews before passing judgement.

The new Philips OLED950, OLED910, OLED810 and OLED760 all offer unique combinations of processing power, panel technology and premium features. So with the scene set, here’s what team Philips is serving up to OLED fans in 2025…

New OLED panel technology brings a dramatic brightness boost while reducing pesky reflections

(Image credit: Future)

The flagship OLED950 and OLED910 models mark a significant step forward in OLED tech, featuring what appears to be LG Display's latest panel. While Philips doesn't explicitly confirm the specific panel in its press release, the specs and features align with LG Display's new four-stack OLED panel – already confirmed for use in LG's G5 and Panasonic's Z95B .

The new panel represents a fundamental shift from previous OLED designs, and there’s plenty to be excited about. Where earlier panels (including last year's MLA models) combined red, green, and yellow elements in a single layer, this new design takes a different approach – separating red and green elements into distinct layers positioned between two blue layers.

The end result is a TV that achieves a claimed 3700 nits of peak brightness in small highlights and a full-screen brightness of 350 nits. This could make for a rather big leap forward for OLED TVs, which have traditionally faced brightness limitations compared with the brightest backlit sets. Colour us excited. Oh, and on that note, colour capabilities apparently see a notable improvement too, with coverage reaching 99.5% of the DCI-P3 colour space.

There’s good news for those with bright living rooms as well – the new panel also serves up sophisticated ultra-low reflection tech that apparently blocks more than 99% of on-screen reflections, promising to ensure more accurate colour reproduction and picture detail, even in challenging bright room conditions – a traditional weakness for OLED displays.

Next-gen P5 processor harnesses AI for smarter picture quality

(Image credit: Future)

Philips’ 2025 OLED range also introduces updates to the company’s P5 processing architecture. The OLED950 and OLED910 feature the latest 9th Gen P5 AI Dual Engine processor, which brings several promised enhancements to the viewing experience.

The processor's Adaptive Intelligence system now draws from an expanded range of data sources, including trained in-frame analyses, META data, source information, full-frame analysis, and environmental sensing – all busily teaming up to help optimise picture quality.

The new AI Adaptive Gamut Enhancer, meanwhile, will apparently intelligently optimise colour reproduction by extending the palette for enhanced vibrancy while preserving natural skin tones. Users can fine-tune this feature through several presets, including natural, balanced, and vibrant options.

The processor also introduces Specular Highlight Enhancement for HDR content alongside updated iterations of existing technologies – AI Machine Learn Sharpness V3, 4th generation versions of both AI Smart Bit Enhancement and AI Perfect Reality. We’ll have to wait for our full, final reviews to see how these new processor/AI pairings fare in the real world.

The OLED810 in particular benefits from many of these advances through its 9th Gen P5 AI processing, while the OLED760 employs 7th Gen P5 AI processing with a more streamlined, yet still capable-sounding, feature set. The OLED760 also features the Titan OS platform, which includes Game Bar 2.,0 with access to Blacknut and Boosteroid cloud gaming services.

Premium sound systems include a dash of Bowers & Wilkins magic (but only in one model)

(Image credit: Future)

The flagship OLED950 and OLED910 take different approaches to one another in terms of audio performance. The OLED950 features a 70W 2.1 sound system that incorporates a digital crossover that precisely controls distribution between its two-way left and right speakers. The system is bolstered by a dedicated triple-ring, rear-facing bass driver with support from four passive radiators.

Bowers & Wilkins brings its acoustic expertise to the OLED910, with a refined 3.1 front-facing speaker system. Each of the dedicated left, centre, and right channels features two 30mm x 50mm mid-range drivers paired with a 19mm titanium dome tweeter. The tweeters incorporate B&W's Nautilus tube technology, while each speaker assembly benefits from acoustic isolation within its respective rigid enclosures. Bass performance in the OLED910 comes courtesy of a dedicated decoupled enclosure housing a 75mm subwoofer supported by four passive radiators.

Overall, the entire system delivers 81W across eight channels of amplification, with each channel receiving its own dedicated signal processing. For those seeking additional low-end impact, the OLED910 stands out with connectivity for an external subwoofer.

The OLED810 brings its own 70W 2.1 system configuration to the table, though the 42-inch variant has a more compact 50W system to suit its smaller form factor.

Gaming gets smarter with enhanced profiles and features

(Image credit: Future)

Gaming capabilities vary across the range, with each tier offering different specifications. The flagship OLED950 and OLED910 prioritize personalized gaming features, with an updated game bar that includes auto-detection for popular games. This allows the TVs to automatically recognise previously played titles and apply customized settings from dedicated saved profiles. Both models also feature an enhanced colour helper mode for more accurate colour selection.

The OLED950 adds an exclusive minimap zoom feature, enabling gamers to enlarge the game's minimap, reposition it on screen, and adjust its transparency levels. Meanwhile, the OLED760 offers Freesync Premium compatibility with high-bandwidth (48-120Hz) connections across all four HDMI inputs, alongside Game Bar 2.0 which includes access to Blacknut and Boosteroid cloud gaming services.

Philips 2025 OLED TV range breakdown

Philips OLED950

(Image credit: TP Vision)

The flagship model will launch in September in 65-inch and 77-inch sizes. It’s packing the power of the latest four-stack OLED panel technology paired with Philips’ most advanced 9th Gen P5 AI Dual Engine processor. The TV includes a 70W 2.1 sound system, four-sided Ambilight, and exclusive gaming features including minimap zoom functionality.

Philips OLED950 specs:

Sizes: 65 inches, 77 inches

65 inches, 77 inches Display type: META 3.0 OLED with Primary RGB Tandem four-layer construction

META 3.0 OLED with Primary RGB Tandem four-layer construction Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: 9th Gen P5 AI Dual Engine

9th Gen P5 AI Dual Engine Peak brightness: 3700 nits peak, 350 nits full white

3700 nits peak, 350 nits full white Sound: 70W 2.1 system with two-way left/right speakers and rear-facing bass driver with four passive radiators

70W 2.1 system with two-way left/right speakers and rear-facing bass driver with four passive radiators HDMI: Yes (4 inputs, bandwidth specs TBC)

Yes (4 inputs, bandwidth specs TBC) Gaming features: Game Bar with auto-detection, minimap zoom, enhanced color helper mode

Game Bar with auto-detection, minimap zoom, enhanced color helper mode Ambilight: Four-sided

Philips OLED950 launch pricing:

OLED950 77in: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC OLED950 65in: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

Philips OLED910

(Image credit: TP Vision)

Available from June in 55-, 65-, and 77-inch sizes, the OLED910 shares the same four-stack OLED panel technology as its flagship sibling. It also distinguishes itself with a premium Bowers & Wilkins 3.1 sound system, while keeping the same four-sided Ambilight smarts.

Philips OLED910 specs:

Sizes: 55 inches, 65 inches, 77 inches

55 inches, 65 inches, 77 inches Display type: META 3.0 OLED with Primary RGB Tandem four-layer construction

META 3.0 OLED with Primary RGB Tandem four-layer construction Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: 9th Gen P5 AI

9th Gen P5 AI Peak brightness: 3700 nits peak, 350 nits full white

3700 nits peak, 350 nits full white Sound: Bowers & Wilkins 3.1 system (81W total, 8 channels) with dedicated LCR speakers and rear subwoofer

Bowers & Wilkins 3.1 system (81W total, 8 channels) with dedicated LCR speakers and rear subwoofer HDMI: Yes (4 inputs, bandwidth specs TBC)

Yes (4 inputs, bandwidth specs TBC) Gaming features: Game Bar with auto-detection, enhanced colour helper mode

Game Bar with auto-detection, enhanced colour helper mode Ambilight: Four-sided

Philips OLED910 launch pricing:

OLED910 77in: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC OLED910 65in: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC OLED910 55in: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

Philips OLED810

June 2025 sees the arrival of Philips' mid-range OLED in 42-, 48-, 55-, 65-, and 77-inch sizes. It features OLED_EX panel technology achieving a claimed 1500 nits peak brightness in the larger sizes (55 inches and up), 9th Gen P5 AI processing, and three-sided Ambilight.

Philips OLED810 specs:

(Image credit: TP Vision)

Sizes: 42 inches, 48 inches, 55 inches, 65 inches, 77 inches

42 inches, 48 inches, 55 inches, 65 inches, 77 inches Display type: OLED_EX

OLED_EX Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: 9th Gen P5 AI

9th Gen P5 AI Peak brightness: 1500 nits (55-, 65- and 77-inch models)

1500 nits (55-, 65- and 77-inch models) Sound: 70W 2.1 system (50W for 42-inch model) with two-way left/right speakers and rear-facing bass driver with four passive radiators

70W 2.1 system (50W for 42-inch model) with two-way left/right speakers and rear-facing bass driver with four passive radiators HDMI: Yes (number of inputs TBC)

Yes (number of inputs TBC) Gaming features: Game Bar 2.0 with auto-detection and enhanced colour helper mode

Game Bar 2.0 with auto-detection and enhanced colour helper mode Ambilight: Three-sided

Philips OLED810 launch pricing:

OLED810 77in: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC OLED810 65in: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC OLED810 55in: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC OLED810 48in: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC OLED810 42in: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

Philips OLED760

(Image credit: Philips)

Landing in May 2025, the OLED760 comes in 48-, 55-, 65-, and 77-inch options. It combines OLED_EX technology with 7th Gen P5 AI processing and runs on the Titan OS platform. Gaming features include Freesync Premium and 48-120Hz support across all HDMI inputs.

Launch pricing for all models is yet to be announced, but we’ll be updating this article with more info, as and when we get it.

Philips OLED760 specs:

Sizes: 48in, 55in, 65in, 77in

48in, 55in, 65in, 77in Display type: OLED_EX

OLED_EX Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: 7th Gen P5 AI

7th Gen P5 AI Peak brightness: 1000 nits

1000 nits Sound: Intellisound AI system (wattage TBC)

Intellisound AI system (wattage TBC) HDMI: 4 inputs (48-120Hz bandwidth)

4 inputs (48-120Hz bandwidth) Gaming features: Game Bar 2.0, FreeSync Premium

Game Bar 2.0, FreeSync Premium Ambilight: Three-sided

Philips OLED760 launch pricing: