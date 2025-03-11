Still using a PlayStation 3 to watch Blu-rays? Sony just saved your console with this crucial update

The PlayStation 3 is 19 years old this year, however, Sony has just released a crucial update for those still using it in their home cinema setups. It's a minor change that many won't notice, but if you use a PS3 to play Blu-rays, then this update has just saved you from replacing your console.

Sony released system software update 4.92 earlier this month, which refreshes the console's Blu-ray encryption key; though the patch notes simply stated this update "improved system performance". Without this system update, the PS3 would not be able to play Blu-ray discs due to the inclusion of Advanced Access Content System (AACS).

As Sony explains in the PS3's user guide, "AACS (Advanced Access Content System) is a copyright-protection technology that is used on Blu-ray movies. The copyrighted content is protected by setting an encryption key on both the disc and the device used to play the disc. An AACS encryption key expires in 12 to 18 months and must be renewed. There may also be other times when the key has to be renewed".

Without renewing this credential, you will not be able to play Blu-ray discs on your PlayStation 3 and will be met with a prompt to update your encryption key instead. This is a surprisingly reassuring step from Sony, as it signifies a long-term commitment to the Blu-ray format and the hardware required to play Blu-rays alike.

However, as FlatpanelsHD rightfully points out, the notion that buying a Blu-ray to own the film for life might not be as cut and dry as we perceive. While there are certainly benefits compared to streaming services and digital libraries that can remove content at a moment's notice, we still rely on manufacturers to keep their players updated to ensure we can continue to play our discs

MORE:

Read our full Sony PlayStation 5 review

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As well as our picks for the best Blu-ray players

Which is the best 4K Blu-ray player, PS5 or Xbox Series X?