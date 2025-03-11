Still using a PlayStation 3 to watch Blu-rays? Sony just saved your console with this crucial update

News
By
published

The nearly 19-year-old console just got a vital AV update

A Sony PS3 on a vertical stand with a white background.
(Image credit: Future)

The PlayStation 3 is 19 years old this year, however, Sony has just released a crucial update for those still using it in their home cinema setups. It's a minor change that many won't notice, but if you use a PS3 to play Blu-rays, then this update has just saved you from replacing your console.

Sony released system software update 4.92 earlier this month, which refreshes the console's Blu-ray encryption key; though the patch notes simply stated this update "improved system performance". Without this system update, the PS3 would not be able to play Blu-ray discs due to the inclusion of Advanced Access Content System (AACS).

As Sony explains in the PS3's user guide, "AACS (Advanced Access Content System) is a copyright-protection technology that is used on Blu-ray movies. The copyrighted content is protected by setting an encryption key on both the disc and the device used to play the disc. An AACS encryption key expires in 12 to 18 months and must be renewed. There may also be other times when the key has to be renewed".

Without renewing this credential, you will not be able to play Blu-ray discs on your PlayStation 3 and will be met with a prompt to update your encryption key instead. This is a surprisingly reassuring step from Sony, as it signifies a long-term commitment to the Blu-ray format and the hardware required to play Blu-rays alike.

However, as FlatpanelsHD rightfully points out, the notion that buying a Blu-ray to own the film for life might not be as cut and dry as we perceive. While there are certainly benefits compared to streaming services and digital libraries that can remove content at a moment's notice, we still rely on manufacturers to keep their players updated to ensure we can continue to play our discs

MORE:

Read our full Sony PlayStation 5 review

As well as our picks for the best Blu-ray players

Which is the best 4K Blu-ray player, PS5 or Xbox Series X?

TOPICS
Lewis Empson
Senior Staff Writer

Lewis Empson is a Senior Staff Writer on What Hi-Fi?. He was previously Gaming and Digital editor for Cardiff University's 'Quench Magazine', Lewis graduated in 2021 and has since worked on a selection of lifestyle magazines and regional newspapers. Outside of work, he enjoys gaming, gigs and regular cinema trips.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A stack of Blu-ray cases on a wooden shelf
Sony announces that it will officially end production of recordable Blu-ray discs in February
A 65-inch Samsung TV on a wooden stand in a living room. On the screen is the homepage of Sony Pictures Core from the PS5, with a big banner for the Venom: The Last Dance movie.
A year on from launch, Sony Pictures Core on PS5 is still a serious wasted opportunity
PS5 on a wooden cabinet next to a TV
How to get the best picture and sound from your PlayStation 5
LG UBK90
4K Blu-ray suffers another loss as LG ends production of its players – but it might not be the end of the world
Sony UBP-X700 with the disc tray open sitting below the corner of a TV with The 5th Wave 4K Blu-ray case sitting to the right.
Best Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray players 2025: budget to premium disc players
4K TV streamer: Apple TV 4K
The Apple TV’s projector-friendly software update is now available
Latest in TV & Home Cinema
A Sony PS3 on a vertical stand with a white background.
Still using a PlayStation 3 to watch Blu-rays? Sony just saved your console with this crucial update
TCL QM7K
TCL’s new QM7K TV Series has a cutting edge panel and Bang & Olufsen sound
LG OLED55C5 on table with Adventures in AV logo
I have reviewed TVs for a decade and there's one big reason OLED remains the front runner for cinephiles
philips gamepix 800 smart on white background
Philips' new gaming projector has some impressive specs – but it also faces some stiff competition
LG C5 55-inch OLED TV
The LG C5 and G5 prove step-down OLEDs are stagnating – here’s why we still recommend them
LG C5 55-inch OLED TV
LG C5 vs Sony Bravia 8: which OLED TV should you buy?
Latest in News
A Sony PS3 on a vertical stand with a white background.
Still using a PlayStation 3 to watch Blu-rays? Sony just saved your console with this crucial update
Formula 1
US readers rejoice – F1's getting a key upgrade UK fans have enjoyed for ages
TCL QM7K
TCL’s new QM7K TV Series has a cutting edge panel and Bang & Olufsen sound
The AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 in their charging cases standing side by side on a wooden surface with a hand out flat behind them.
All three current in-ear AirPods are up to 32% off at Amazon – here's which pair you should buy
JBL Charge 6 in red with carry strap
JBL upgrades two of our favourite Bluetooth speakers with bigger sound, longer battery life and more durable designs
KK DVD collection
'Laser rot' has rendered millions of Warner Bros DVDs unplayable – but you may be able to have them replaced