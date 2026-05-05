The price of the Samsung HW-Q990F has been on a bit of a rollercoaster since it was released a year ago. It launched at an eye-watering £1699, so we were very happy to see it drop to a little below £800 in the Black Friday and Christmas sales.

But never has it dropped as low as £769, which is the price it's now on sale for at Amazon. That's a seriously good price given its five-star Award-winner status.

We love its “crisp and engaging sound and a whole new level of bass performance”, which means we have no reservations recommending it, especially now it can be yours for significantly less than half its original price.

What Hi-Fi Award Winner Save 55% (£930) Samsung HW-Q990F: was £1,699 now £769 at Amazon The Award-winning Samsung HW-Q990F is a soundbar system that does it all. Immersive, detailed and engaging cinematic sound is paired with superb wireless convenience and a well-stocked selection of features, including HDMI 2.1 passthrough and wireless music streaming options.

The Samsung HW-Q990F is a five-star system made up of a soundbar, a subwoofer, and two surround speakers, stepping up the quality from the already five-star Q990D.

It’s an 11.1.4 system with 23 drivers across the bar, surrounds and subwoofer. That’s 15 drivers in the main soundbar, three drivers in each of the surround-sound units, and dual 20cm force-cancelling drivers in the subwoofer, which features a claimed 300W power output.

And all of this helps with sound quality, which our expert testers praise in our review, specifically when it comes to the redesigned subwoofer: “There is a much greater sense of tonal variation from this sub, which unearths a new layer to the bass. The Q990F’s bass feels more organic, balanced, and seamlessly integrated into the system as a result.”

Much smaller than the old model, the subwoofer makes all the difference, allowing for a more dynamic and engaging performance when it comes to scenes with heavy low-end effects.

In terms of connectivity, there are HDMI eARC and optical ports to handle audio transmission from your TV, while the additional two HDMI sockets serve as passthrough ports. Each is rated to the HDMI 2.1 standard, with support for up to 4K/120Hz signals plus HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

Despite its fairly eye-watering price at launch, there have been a fair few discounts, and right now, this entire package can be yours for just £769 at Amazon.

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Read our full Samsung HW-Q990F review

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