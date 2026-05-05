Go on! Save £400 on the five-star Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 at Amazon

The highly rated Sonos Arc Ultra is discounted to £999 at Amazon. On sheer sound quality, it is our top soundbar recommendation.

But, if you own a Sony TV or are a serious gamer, don’t buy it!

Instead, you should go for the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9. Thankfully you can snap it up also for just £999 at Amazon. That’s a 17% saving on the launch price of £1399.

Today's best Bravia Theatre Bar 9 deals Low Stock $1,498 View $1,498 View $1,498 View Show more

The Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 is one of the best soundbars we have tested – we gave it a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2024 to cement that fact.

While there’s stiff competition from non-Sony rivals, namely the Sonos Arc Ultra which right now is also priced at £999, there are many ways in which the Theatre Bar 9 is the better choice.

One such way is the inclusion of an HDMI 2.1 input, which many rivals such as the Sonos Arc Ultra lack. Most TVs have only two HDMI 2.1 inputs, and when you plug in your soundbar, you are taking one of those up and leaving just one for your current-gen console or gaming PC.

With the Theatre Bar 9, though, you are getting a dedicated HDMI 2.1 input and support for 4K/120H, VRR and ALLM – a solid feature for gaming fans.

Beside that, the Theatre Bar 9 is a great soundbar in its own right. It has a sophisticated 13-driver configuration, four front-firing woofers working alongside three standard tweeters and two beam tweeters.

This arrangement is complemented by side-firing speakers on each end and two up-firing drivers, creating Sony’s signature 360 Spatial Sound Mapping experience.

All this leads to sound that is exceptionally crisp and precise, and the Atmos-ability of its delivery is hugely impressive for a standalone ’bar.

In our full review, we say: “The soundbar’s rhythmic and spatial organisation is second to none in this category, with every instrumental and vocal layer afforded space to breathe while clearly maintaining its tether to the whole.”

The Bravia Theatre Bar 9 can handle both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D sound formats. You can also send music using Spotify Connect, AirPlay and Bluetooth 5.2 – though Tidal Connect is not supported.

Ultimately, the Theatre Bar 9 is an exceptional soundbar that should be considered alongside the Sonos Arc Ultra, depending on what you’re looking for.

If you own a Sony TV, there is some great synergy between the two that can be explored even further with this excellent deal, just £999 at Amazon.

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