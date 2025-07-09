Fancy saving £80 on Sharp's budget Dolby Atmos soundbar? Right this way...

We are halfway through the Amazon Prime Day sales, so you might be thinking that all the best deals have already been snapped up.

But you would be mistaken! There are still plenty of discounts available for some top-notch home cinema tech. Case in point; an impressive deal on this budget Dolby Atmos soundbar.

You can pick up the four-star Sharp HT-SB700 for just £119 at Amazon, saving you an impressive £80.

Offering a good sense of scale for its size wrapped up in a compact design, this Sharp model does a great job of boosting your TV's audio without breaking the bank.

It’s fair to say that Sharp, one of the bastions of flatscreen TVs back in the day, had fallen off our AV radar in recent years, but our experience with this HT-SB700 Dolby Atmos soundbar has given us a cheaper option which could be the perfect partner for a similarly budget TV.

In our Sharp HT-SB700 review we said, “The midrange delivers a mostly full-bodied and rich sound that provides an easy-listening experience.”

We also highlighted that there was “a decent level of detail present” and noted that, “For such a small product, it packs a surprisingly big punch.” Not bad for a soundbar at this level.

As for its Dolby Atmos delivery, we said, “While its execution of Dolby Atmos is not the most precise, the Sharp HT-SB700 does succeed in delivering some of the atmosphere,” so it by no means disgraces itself here either.

In terms of connectivity, you have an HDMI eARC socket, which can extract the audio from the corresponding socket on your TV. There’s also an optical digital input and Bluetooth connectivity should you want to beam any music to it from a smartphone or tablet.

It features a 2.0.2 speaker system with two forward-facing drivers at the front of the ’bar, as well as two up-firers at either end. Its dimensions are 7.2 x 52 x 11cm (hwd), which should also make it reasonably flexible in terms of positioning.

If you’re wanting to boost your TV’s sound while working within a tight budget this Prime Day, we think this Sharp soundbar is worth a flutter thanks to this £80 discount at Amazon.

