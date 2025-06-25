We've never seen Samsung's The Freestyle projector this cheap

In the past few months we've seen Samsung's The Freestyle projector drop in price again and again.

In February it was £489, in April it dropped to £439, and earlier this month it very briefly plummeted to £389. Right now you can pick it up for £329 at Amazon.

Considering we tested it at £999, you can save a whopping £670. That's an excellent discount and means we re more than happy to recommend it to any buyer looking for a small projector.

Record-low Save 67% Samsung The Freestyle projector: was £999 now £329 at amazon.co.uk We appreciate that it's not a five-star performer, but it's still pretty impressive, even at the full price of £999. Now with a massive 67% discount, there's very little reason not to wholeheartedly recommend this lightweight and portable projector. As well as a cute but practical design, it also boasts auto keystone and focus correction that guarantees great results. Producing bright, sharp, colourful pictures and decent sound, this projector will turn your home into a cinema.

Our testers gave the projector a four-star rating, praising its cute design, bright colourful picture, and impressive auto keystone/focus.

The Freestyle can throw up a screen size of up to 100 inches, which is impressive for such a small device. With auto keystone and autofocus systems, it is also fairly unfussy with its placement and doesn't require lots of fine-tuning.

We thought that The Freestyle presented good-quality HD sources well, with punchy colours and good levels of brightness.

It features built-in Wi-Fi and the Tizen-based system Samsung includes in their smart TVs, giving access to a variety of video streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV+ and more.

Users can connect wirelessly to The Freestyle using the Samsung Smart Things platform. This (along with the optional battery, available separately) makes The Freestyle a truly cable-free video display system, something that not too many units can say.

It also features a mini-HDMI input (no mini-HDMI to HDMI adaptor included, however) and a USB-C power connection for ultimate flexibility. Pick this projector up now for only £329 at Amazon.

More

Read more on our Samsung The Freestyle review

The LG PU700R is an ultra-portable 4K HDR projector designed to take on the Samsung Freestyle

Samsung’s Tizen is the most popular smart TV platform in Europe