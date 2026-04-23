If you've decided to invest in a home cinema, you might be thinking about which projector you want to secure. And if you're looking for native 4K resolution, well, we've got quite the deal for you.

Our overall top pick amongst the best projectors we've ever tested has dropped in price – and we're talking a big saving.

Right now, you can pick up the Sony VPL-XW5000ES for just £4399 at Richer Sounds. That's a massive £1600 off its usual price

Surprisingly, that's not the lowest price we've seen it go to – it hit an all-time low of £3999 during Black Friday. But, for a sale price in April, it's a splendid deal.

Despite being Sony's cheapest 4K laser projector, the VPL-XW5000ES still delivers gorgeously cinematic and detailed pictures.

And while there's certainly cheaper 4K projectors on the market, there's also much more expensive ones. Yes, the BenQ W5850 is £100 off at Peter Tyson right now, but when we asked the question: "BenQ W5850 vs Sony VPL-XW5000ES: which five-star projector should you buy?" Sony's model won out – and it's £100 cheaper even with BenQ's discount.

Typically, all but the very premium (five-figure) 4K projectors apply 'pixel shifting' or 'double flashing' technology to native Full HD chipsets to create a 4K resolution (or a 4K effect) – but like Sony's higher-priced models, the 5000ES actually carries a real 4K 3840x2160 pixel count on its 0.61-inch SXRD imaging chips.

And moving to laser, rather than Sony's previous reliance on lamp, means no longer having to put up with the inconvenience and ongoing costs associated with having to replace lamps every few thousand hours of use.

All this led our expert testers to say: "The XW5000ES further earns its stripes over cheaper ‘4K’ laser projection rivals with its phenomenal sharpness. Perhaps because of the new SXRD chip, native 4K footage looks even more detailed, dense, three-dimensional and crisp than it has on any of Sony’s previous entry-level and even mid-range 4K SXRD projectors."

Throw in excellent black levels that are deep, rich and neutrally toned, as well as beautifully balanced, exceptionally nuanced and bold but controlled colours across the board and you'll start to really understand why we gave it our Product of the Year award for 2025.

There are a couple of compromises you have to make for this price though, such as the lack of support for either of the HDR10+ or Dolby Vision advanced HDR systems, and the two HDMI connections supporting 120Hz for gaming but not at 4K, only 1080p.

But, it's truly hard to complain considering what this full-4K laser projector at a desirable price has to offer. And it just got even cheaper, dropping to just £4399 at Richer Sounds.

MORE:

Read our full Sony VPL-XW5000ES review

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