A five-star Sony 4K Blu-ray player's price has crashed

If you're a home cinema fan looking to get a new Blu-ray player we have good news. One of the best Blu-ray players we've tested and recommend has had its price slashed.

The five-star Sony UBP-X700, is now down to only £198 at Amazon, a £50 saving on its standard price.

Sony UBP-X700: was £249 now £198 at amazon.co.uk It might be a few years old but the Sony UBP-X700 still delivers fantastic results at an incredibly affordable price. Did someone say "movie night"? You and your friends will love the stunningly natural 4K picture that quite simply bursts with colour. Five stars

In our Sony UBP-X700 review we were quick to praise the player's image quality, saying, “it displays a wonderfully subtle picture that’s impeccably judged while being hugely entertaining.

Skin tones are natural, action scenes are handled with smooth and stable motion, and there’s a lifelike quality to the picture that just draws you in.”

But we all know that picture quality is only half the equation when it comes to Blu-ray players. And sonically, the Sony doesn’t disappoint either:

“special effects are flung about with agility and precision, and there’s a good amount of attack and punch”. If you partner the Sony with a suitable entry-level surround sound system, we don’t think you’ll be disappointed.

It also supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR 10 and even features two HDMI outputs, just in case you need to feed a projector and TV.

Our current Award-winner is the Panasonic DP-UB820EB but that'll set you back a pricey £349. Considering the Sony UBP-X700 is £150 cheaper, most people will find it hard to justify paying more for the high-spec alternative.

With LG and Samsung exiting the market, you have to credit Sony for outlasting many of its rivals and keeping this player in production. It’s a great, affordable machine and one that’s even better value now, thanks to a £50 price cut at Amazon.

