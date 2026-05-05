Rescue your movies from flat, tinny sound – this Arcam AVR delivers a high-end, immersive audio experience that puts cheap soundbars to shame

What would you say is the main purpose of an AV receiver? Multiple channels of amplification? Surround sound processing? Audio/Video routing?

While all of these are true, at the end of the day your AV receiver is there to make your movies sound sensational – far more than a soundbar or built-in speaker could hope to achieve. That’s exactly what the Arcam AVR5 does, and it can now be yours for £1299 at Richer Sounds.

There are certainly AV receivers that cram in more features – often, to be frank, too many – but the AVR5 makes no compromises when it comes to sound. This results in sparkling clarity and an agility that outperforms AVRs well above its price bracket.

Five Stars Save £701 Arcam AVR5: was £2,000 now £1,299 The Arcam AVR5 lacks some of the functionality and usability of the competition, but goes all in on sound with agility, rhythm and a dynamically authoritative performance. It will give your movies the full, clear delivery they deserve, and is excellent value with £701 off. Deal also at AV.com

We were big fans of the Arcam AVR5 when we had it in for testing – so much so that it earned our spot on our best AV receivers list as our mid-range pick.

That was despite the AVR5 technically being an entry-level model – the sound is just that good.

“The ’80s classics in the opening of Ready Player One sing out from the soundtrack with resounding rhythmic agility and kinetic energy, an early indication that the AVR5 is a capable amp with music. As Wade’s narration begins there’s a distinct cleanness to the vocal that feels natural and unprocessed with plenty of presence and warmth,” our Arcam AVR5 review reads.

“There’s a transparency to the AVR5 that’s rare for a home cinema amp, bringing to life subtle sonic touches that lesser kit leaves unearthed.”

Arcam has clearly prioritised sound over features here, and that does mean HDMI 2.1 and a built-in calibration system are absent. The AVR5 is still more than capable, however, with seven HDMI inputs that handle 4K 60Hz passthrough signals with HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG compatibility.

The AVR5 offers seven channels of amplification, allowing for either a 5.1.2 or 7.1 setup, although it can natively decode up to 12 channels of Dolby Atmos audio. For larger systems, you will need to pair this AVR with the Arcam PA410 power amplifier, which is sold separately.

We find the feature shortcomings of the AVR5 to be more than made up for in its music and sound performance, with its agility and pinpoint accuracy making for an engaging performance. For anyone looking for a step-up AVR that offers more nuance and authenticity when it comes to cinematic sound, look no further than the Arcam AVR5, now £701 off at Richer Sounds.

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